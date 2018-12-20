The 4th issue of Classique Q&A Magazine – The Determination Issue – is out now! Following the success of previous issues, Determination is all about recognising people who strive for greatness and are determined to accomplish their goals.

Classique Q&A Magazine is founded by Sakhile Classique Khanye and independently published by RMPublishers Ltd. The publication which started as an online blogging platform has transformed to a magazine since 2016.

‘Classique Q&A Magazine showcases those making great strides in our community and who inspire and motivate others in their own journeys.

“We are excited to be able to give that to our audience. We all need a little inspiration to achieve our goals,’ commented Sakhile Classique Khanye as she explained the aim of the magazine.

The Determination issue is a showcase of individuals making strides in their area of expertise. For example, Craig Zoowie, luxury event designer stated that, ‘I’m very excited to be a part of Classique Magazine. This is a great platform and I can’t wait to see Classique magazine going to greater heights.”

The magazine launch party took place at Nakira Lounge, Birmingham on 1 December 2018 where Naledi Habe, the founder of Tokwani’s Treasures ecstatically exclaimed, “I’m grateful to Classique Magazine for showcasing my talents and believing in my work. As a result, I am motivated more than ever to create additional beautiful jewellery!”

Inside the Determination Issue are multiple feature Q&As including Joab ‘Gearbox’ Magara, popularly known for comedy skits, Ankara By Ane, a Zimbabwean owned clothing that celebrates the beauty and essence of African culture.

Other features include Kingsley Bassey, who talks about his journey through determination to lose weight. TT Mbha is South Africa’s up and coming Real Estate guru and through his determination for success, instils nuggets for wealth creation through property investment.

This summer Classique Q&A magazine also hung out at Midland’s #1BBQ spot, The Grill Yard which is a prominent chill out spot being compared to Zimbabwe’s kwaMereki featuring tasty and freshly flavoured bites of Southern Africa.

As if that’s not enough, the magazine is dazzling with talented stars in media, sports and music. Jane Doka, prominent Zimbabwean gospel musician praised the magazine stating;

“I am featured in Classique Q&A magazine, a rich publication, amongst other great and talented people…Sakhile Khanye is an astute and highly talented young lady working hard to bring out the determination concept…congratulations to you and your team.”

Classique Q&A Magazine is available in print and digital form via www.classiqueqanda.com.

