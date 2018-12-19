Wedding doubts as Diamond Platnumz forgets date of big day

Tanzanian Bongo star Diamond Platnumz has left his fans in doubt whether his upcoming wedding to Kenyan video vixen Tanasha Donna will take place as planned.

The singer publicly announced that he will marry Tanasha next year on Valentine’s Day in a four-day wedding Muslim wedding.

But he shocked fans over weekend when he confused the date of the wedding.

While responding to a fan’s comment, Diamond described how he is anxiously waiting for the wedding, but instead of writing 2019 – when it is scheduled to take place – he writes 2018.

“We unajua kias gani naisubiri Father, 14/02/2018 lions wedding,” wrote Diamond.

In the video post shared on his Instagram, he and Tanasha sit at the terrace of a hotel with Diamond counting bundles of money on the table as Tanasha plays with her phone.

Diamond has been making headlines ever since he came out to reveal the new woman in his life.

According to him, they have been seeing each other secretly but only come out publicly when things got serious.

His new found love and upcoming wedding has kept social media abuzz with many speculating on whether he would actually go through with it or it’s a publicity stunt. Nairobi News