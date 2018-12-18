Sharks honour ‘Beast’ with Super Rugby away strip

The Sharks have released their new playing strip ahead of the 2019 Super Rugby tournament, which gets underway in February 2019.

The Durban-based franchise released an image of their new kit via their Twitter page.

While the traditional black and white colours have been retained for the home and away jerseys, respectively, a new addition sees the “Cell C” logo on the jersey change to bright orange.

More significantly, the Sharks’ away jersey for 2019 will be dedicated to Tendai “Beast’ Mtawarira, who is expected to play his last Super Rugby season in Durban.

Mtawarira is the most-capped Shark in Super Rugby history and in 2019 he is set to become the most capped South African Super Rugby player in history, needing just six games to overtake Adriaan Strauss’ record of 156 caps.

“Beast’s contribution to The Sharks cannot only be limited to the field of play, but also the role he’s played off it. He has been a role-model and mentor for numerous young props/players who have come through the system and who were able to learn so much from him, both as a player and human being,” said Sharks chief operating officer Eduard Coetzee.— Sport24