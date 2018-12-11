Nigeria politician claims rivals ‘froze his bank account’

An opposition candidate in Nigeria’s upcoming elections has accused the government of freezing his bank account, claims that anti-corruption bodies deny.

Peter Obi, the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleged over the weekend that all transactions on personal and business accounts belonging him, his wife and family were being blocked.

The statement, issued on his behalf by a PDP spokesperson, claimed the freeze was the work of “agencies of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration”.

That claim has been dismissed as false by two anti-graft bodies, reports Nigeria’s Premium Times, who denied any suggestion of involvement. They are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

Mr Obi has not provided any evidence to confirm the allegation that the government has frozen his accounts. BBC News