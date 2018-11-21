Bullish Bosso out for revenge in humdinger

By Ricky Zililo

The spirited comeback against Bulawayo Chiefs at the weekend which left Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu convinced that his side has traits of champions, should spur Bosso in today’s clash against champions FC Platinum.

Bosso welcome the champions to Barbourfields Stadium, the venue where they staged a dramatic comeback against Chiefs, overturning a 2-0 first half deficit to win 3-2 in Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership match.

That result left coach Ndlovu pleased with his team’s fighting spirit ahead of today’s clash against a side that beat them 1-0 in the last minute at Mandava Stadium in the reverse fixture in Zvishavane.

“Our objective is not to allow a team to beat us back-to-back,” said Ndlovu.

His charges fulfilled his desire when they beat Chiefs, a side which edged them 1-0 in the first-leg.

As he ends his first season in charge of the club’s rebuilding exercise, Ndlovu seems convinced that he has a championship winning team in the making.

“It (coming from behind against Chiefs) shows the character of the team; that’s (the fight back) how a team is measured in terms of fighting spirit. They always say that a champion takes a blow, goes down and gets up to continue the fight. I think that’s the spirit of champions and if these players can manage that (come from 2-0 down), it means we have a championship team in the making. It’s pleasing for me to see such a kind of spirit, to see the boys 2-0 down and going on to win 3-2; that’s a big achievement,” Ndlovu said.

Since 2011 when FC Platinum were promoted into the PSL, Highlanders have had a better record than the champions on the last day of the season.

Between 2011 and 2017, Bosso have won four of their season ending matches, drawn twice and lost once to ZPC Kariba in 2015.

On the other hand, FC Platinum lost 1-0 to Dynamos in 2011 in a match that cost them the league title.

In 2012 they were beaten 4-2 by Black Mambas and in 2013 FC Platinum drew 2-2 with Buffaloes on the last day of the season.

Since coach Norman Mapeza took charge at FC Platinum in 2014, they have never lost the last game of the season.

They beat Chiredzi 3-0 in 2014, drew 1-1 with Dongo the following season, hammered Tsholotsho 3-0 in 2016 and beat Chapungu 2-0 last season.

Besides maintaining his unbeaten record on the last day of the season, Mapeza wants his team to end the season on 80 points, meaning they will be gunning for a win.

FC Platinum are also using today’s fixture as their final preparation for next Wednesday’s Caf Champions League preliminary tie against Madagascar’s CNaps Sport.

They visit Bulawayo today without reigning Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere and defender Kevin Moyo, who were on national team duty in Liberia.

Mapeza can also opt to rest players such as defensive midfielder Winston Mhango, Edwin Madanhanga, Rahman Kutsanzira, forward Mkhokheli Dube and Raphael Muduvhiwa, who have the most starts this season.

Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, who missed the first-leg defeat due to suspension, returns to action this afternoon. The Chronicle

Matchday 34 Fixtures

Today:

-Highlanders v FC Platinum (Barbourfields)

Saturday, November 24:

-Yadah v Harare City (Rufaro)

-ZPC Kariba v Bulawayo Chiefs (Nyamhunga)

-Ngezi Platinum Stars v Black Rhinos (Baobab)

-Chicken Inn v Triangle United (Luveve)

-Nichrut v Dynamos (Ascot)

-Caps United v Chapungu (National Sports Stadium)

-Mutare City Rovers v Bulawayo City (Vengere)

-Shabanie Mine v Herentals (Maglas)

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

FC Platinum 33 24 5 4 52 14 38 77

Ngezi Platinum 33 20 5 8 50 23 27 65

Chicken Inn 33 15 11 7 41 25 16 56

Triangle United 33 17 4 12 42 32 10 55

Highlanders 33 14 8 11 34 29 5 50

Herentals 33 12 12 9 24 24 0 48

Caps United 33 12 11 10 34 30 4 47

Harare City 33 10 17 6 27 25 2 47

Black Rhinos 33 11 13 9 37 30 7 46

**ZPC Kariba 33 12 12 9 28 26 2 45

Dynamos 33 10 12 11 28 34 -6 42

Yadah FC 33 9 13 11 32 39 -7 40

Bulawayo Chiefs 33 9 11 13 29 35 -6 38

Chapungu 33 9 11 13 27 34 -7 38

Nichrut 33 8 9 16 30 40 -10 33

Bulawayo City 33 8 5 20 31 43 -12 29

Mutare City 33 5 8 20 24 52 -28 23

Shabanie Mine 33 3 14 16 24 57 -32 19

**Three points deducted for use of a suspended player