ICZ to assist bus disaster victims

By Caroline Chiimba

The Insurance Council of Zimbabwe (ICZ) has announced its pledge to the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Civil Protection Unit to render the necessary assistance to the Brooklyn bus disaster victims.

Around 11pm a Musina bound Brooklyn Express Bus caught fire at the 182km peg along the Bulawayo- Beitbridge Road near West Nicholson area in Gwanda following a suspected gas cylinder explosion.
According to a press statement, ICZ is currently working with funeral parlours to facilitate burial of the deceased, and hospitals that have admitted the injured.

More than 42 people perished in the accident, with 26 people injured when the bus caught fire from a suspected gas explosion from one of the passengers’ luggage.

The deceased were burnt beyond recognition and their remains are undergoing DNA identification process.

“The ICZ has learnt with great shock and sadness of the accident involving a Brooklyn bus, which occurred on the 15 of November,” read the statement.

“ICZ mourns with the nation at large and wishes the injured a speedy recovery.” DailyNews

