Chigowe backs depleted DeMbare

The Glamour Boys, who only need three points to secure their safety, have been heavily-depleted following the suspension of four senior players — Marshall Machazane, Obey Mwerahari, Kingston Nkhatha and Peace Makaha over indiscipline.

Matters were made worse after the club was also hit by a series of injuries to some of the key players making it hard for them to face a Triangle side, who beat them 1-2 last weekend, in the Chibuku Super Cup semi-final.

The only silver lining for DeMbare might be the fact that the Sugar Sugar Boys coach Taurai Mangwiro is likely to field a second string side as he rests his regular players for the Chibuku Super Cup final against Harare City on November 10.

Speaking after his side’s training session at Motor Action Sports Club yesterday, Chigowe revealed he is struggling to raise a match-day squad for the Triangle encounter.

“We have always been fighting in adversity and through adversity.

“When I came in, we lost Ocean Mushure, we also had Panashe Mtasa not reporting for training then we had Denver Mukamba, who is wayward and we lost young Romario Matova to Turkey,” he said.

“We have also been hit by a number of injuries on the journey to survival but we stuck together and we will pull through.”

He continued: “That’s an area where we have been hit hard. We have lost quite a number of our players given that we are already thin, we are already depleted as things stand we have 15 players, probably we rise to 16 out of a possible 20 players so that aspect of our health bill is not right.

“We would have needed a full-strength squad but in football anything can happen. I think with unity, correct attitude and right spirit, we will be able to do the job.”

Commenting on the suspended quartet, Chigowe said: “Naturally, when there is an earthquake, it’s bound to create some tremors within the team but we have tried to bring back the calm and to have the boys focus on the job at hand.

“It’s not easy losing some of your senior players probably in the mould of (Peace) Makaha, who has been at the institution for quite some time and (Marshall) Machazane who has also played very well. But when the institution makes a decision everybody has to comply.”

The former Young Warriors coach revealed it was important for players to perform and please the fans.

“You will realise that when you are dealing with youngsters, you have to help them focus and you also want to motivate them to realise where they are coming from and where they are going,” he said.

“You also want them to realise the bigger picture which is if they survive relegation they become heroes for the club and fans; they are playing for the fans.

“They (fans) are a family that needs to be respected and we must give our all to make sure at least at the end of the day, they are a happy lot.

“We will try to finish the season on a high; it will be an achievement if we get all the three matches wrapped up but I would think that if we get two draws and a win that would be enough for us but we are going out for all the remaining nine points.” DailyNews