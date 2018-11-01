10 lawyers battle it out for PG post

By Daniel Nemukuyu

Ten lawyers will today battle it out in public interviews to select the country’s new substantive Prosecutor-General in Harare.

The interviews, to be conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), recommend the best performer to replace Advocate Ray Goba, who stepped down while awaiting a disciplinary tribunal.

JSC initially published 11 nominees, but Mr Tavengwa Hara’s name did not appear on the interview programme posted at the venue.

Sources said he has since withdrawn from the race.

The candidates on the interview programme are: Mrs Noria Mashumba, Mrs Florence Ziyambi, Ms Jessie Majome, Mrs Wendy Chingeya, Justice Maphios Cheda, Mr Kumbirai Hodzi, Mr Misheck Hogwe, Mr Tinomudaishe Chinyoka, Mr Edmund Marondedza and Mr Tichaona Mantsebo.

JSC acting secretary, Mr Walter Chikwana said all was now set for the interviews.

“We are now ready for the interviews. They start tomorrow (today) at 9am at Rainbow Towers Hotel and ends until all the candidates get a chance to respond to the interview questions.

“As usual a panel comprising JSC commissioners will put questions to the candidates while members of the public with an interest in the interviews listening.

“Everything will be done in terms of the Constitution and in the spirit of fairness and transparency,” said Mr Chikwana.

JSC advertised the post in the Press following the resignation of Adv Goba in September this year.

The office of the PG has become a hot seat, with two previous Prosecutors-General fired for misconduct.

Adv Goba, who chose to resign pending an investigation into his conduct, becomes the third PG to leave office in recent times.

The first to be removed from office was former Attorney-General Mr Sobusa Gula-Ndebele in May 2008, who doubled as head of criminal prosecution and civil litigation.

He was fired for conducting himself in a manner inconsistent with public office.

The dismissal followed recommendations by a tribunal which investigated him.

Mr Gula-Ndebele was succeeded by Mr Johannes Tomana, who was also removed from office last year after a tribunal found him to be grossly incompetent in the execution of his duties.

Mr Kumbirai Hodzi is acting PG with effect from July 24 this year.

He was appointed when Adv Goba was suspended from office on a raft of misconduct allegations.

Adv Goba was suspended on allegations of failing to prosecute high-profile cases, travelling without Cabinet authority and use of abusive language, among other charges.

Mr Hodzi had been Deputy Attorney-General in charge of the Legal Advice Section since 2012. The Herald