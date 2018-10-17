Mushure sues Dynamos

By Nokuthaba Nkomo

Dynamos captain Ocean Mushure has taken the Harare giants to the High Court over its failure to pay him over $26 000, which includes signing-on fees.

Mushure, who is the applicant in the matter, told the court that on December 30, 2016, he signed a contract with Dynamos in which he was to play for the struggling football club.

“In terms of the contract it was agreed that the defendant (Dynamos) would pay to the plaintiff (Mushure) several sums of money including a signing-on fee, a monthly salary, transport allowance, as well as winning bonus of $200 per game and a draw bonus of $70 per game as outlined in clause 4 of the contract,” Mushure said.

In the court application, the defender noted that the amount due from Dynamos includes an outstanding signing-on fee worth $23 650 and bonuses for 14 games worth

$2 800.

Although Dynamos acknowledged its debt, the High Court was informed that the club has failed to pay Mushure his dues.

“On June 29, 2018, the plaintiff placed the defendant in the mora by demanding payment of the outstanding signing-on fee and the winning bonus on the 14 games,” Mushure told the High Court.

“Despite demand on June 29, 2018, the defendant has failed to pay the total amount of $26 450 owed to the plaintiff.”

The contract, which was attached to the papers submitted by the plaintiff, stated that Mushure was supposed to be paid a monthly salary of $700 which was, however, negotiable.

“The player shall be entitled to a monthly salary of $700 which amount shall be reviewable upwards yearly, taking into account the economic situation prevailing at each particular time and payment of the salary shall be on or about the 25th day of each month,” the contract revealed.

Mushure, however, was not to be paid for lost matches, but if he failed to play in any game due to injury caused while playing a competitive game, he was entitled to winning bonuses for three consecutive games.

DeMbare are yet to respond to the application filed on Monday and have 10 working days within which to file an appearance to defend. DailyNews