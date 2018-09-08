Mutasa backs Shabba in Bosso showdown

By Tadious Manyepo

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa says his assistant Joseph “Shabba” Takaringofa has enough experience to mastermind the downfall of Highlanders in the Battle of Zimbabwe showdown at Barbourfields tomorrow.

Mutasa will be away with the Warriors as one of Sunday “Mhofu” Chidzambwa’s assistants in the AFCON qualifier against Congo Brazzaville in Brazzaville on the same day.

“Shabba can win the match against Highlanders as he is confident and experienced enough. He is a fighter, aggressive, and has all what it takes to mastermind a win for Dynamos over Highlanders,” said Mutasa.

“In him I see as someone who can be trusted, someone who can guide the sheep to the right grazing pastures.

“I have no doubt he will be able to stand the heat at Barbourfields. After all, this is not his first time to be in the Barbourfields dugout this year as he was also there with Mutare City earlier this season.’’

Mutasa said Takaringofa showed a lot of potential when his Mutare City narrowly lost 0-1 to Bosso in May.

“Although I didn’t watch that match I was told it was a big contest in which the teams matched each other and fans were treated to some beautiful football.

“Given the two teams’ contrasting form during that period, when Mutare City were struggling while Highlanders were leading the pack, to think that Shabba’s team were just unfortunate to lose in that game, shows he is a good coach who can stand the heat against such tremendous opponents.

“The good thing this time around is that Takaringofa will be coaching Dynamos, the biggest brand in domestic football circles and although it comes with a little bit of pressure, I know he is capable of delivering the goods as he thrives under pressure.’’

Mutasa said he was confident Dynamos will beat Bosso.

“I am very confident that the team will fight for the points,’’ said Mutasa.

‘’Highlanders are a big team and they beat us in the first leg and I am glad the boys and Shabba know that we should win this one.

“We cannot fall to Highlanders twice in a single season. I am very confident the team will win the match.’’

The blockbuster showdown will be the only Premiership match on this weekend. The Herald