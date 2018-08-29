Top CIO operative Moyo dies

By Thandeka Moyo

A senior officer in the President’s Office and war veteran Cde Austin Peter Moyo has died. He was 62. Cde Moyo, whose war name was Madayiza, was involved in an accident last Tuesday and succumbed to internal injuries sustained on Sunday while admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Angeline Masuku visited Cde Moyo’s family in Cowdray Park suburb to relay her condolence message.

She described Cde Moyo as a hard working officer who had also served Zanu-PF.

“We have lost a great mind and hero who was ready to sacrifice everything for the liberation of this country.

“As an intelligence officer, Cde Moyo never forgot where he came from and served the party faithfully until his demise,” said Minister Masuku.

“We kindly ask the Moyo family to be patient and bear with us as we await communication from the higher officers regarding his burial.

“We all know that he worked hard and deserves to be honoured.”

Mr Edward Nare, the Moyo family spokesperson said the late Moyo was a sociable and humble intelligence officer.

“We are pained because we lost a humble and hardworking man who lost his wife two years go. We will remember his jolly mood and he never bullied or threatened anyone in the community as an intelligence officer,” said Mr Nare.

He said Cde Moyo’s situation deteriorated on Saturday though he had shown signs of recovery.

“My nephew was involved in a car accident last week on Tuesday and was admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital.

“He sustained internal injuries and doctors say his liver was seriously damaged during the accident which caused his death,” he said.

Cde Moyo is survived by four children and mourners are gathered at House Number 14910 Cowdray Park.

He was born in 1956 and went to Ntalale Primary before proceeding to Gwanda High where he started his Form One.

Before long, Cde Moyo joined the armed struggle and after training was deployed in the Zipra intelligence department.

Cde Nditsheni Dube, from the Zimbabwe National Army, said he met Cde Moyo in 1977 in Lupane where he was a provincial Zipra intelligence officer.

“Madayiza was not only an intelligent officer but he was a skilled sniper and was very operational in the closing of Fatima Mission a year later.

“We also worked together in Jotsholo and his vigour helped us close Siganda base,” said Cde Dube.

He added that after Independence, Cde Moyo joined the President’s Office where he served until his last day.

-The Chronicle