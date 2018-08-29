Three dead as RunX rams tree

By Whinsley Masara

Three people died while one was injured in a road accident that occurred at the 70km peg along the Bulawayo–Tsholotsho Road near the St James High school turn-off. Bulawayo Chief Fire Officer Mr Richard Peterson confirmed the accident which occurred at around 4PM on Sunday.

He said a Toyota Runx, registration Number ADK 4243, veered off the road and rammed into a tree.

“The brigade extricated the victims who were trapped and three of them had already died at the time of retrieval while one person was injured. The injured and the bodies of the deceased persons were all conveyed to Mpilo Central Hospital.

“It is suspected the private motor vehicle veered off the road due to speeding on a strip road and rammed against a tree. We warn motorists to be cautious when driving especially on strip roads,” Mr Peterson said.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese could not comment on the accident, referring questions to the National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi who could not be reached as his phones went unanswered.

A police source identified the deceased as Busani Ndlovu (39), the driver of Emakhandeni suburb, Nkosana Ncube (30) of Nketa suburb and James Ndazemo (34) also of Bulawayo.

They all sustained serious head injuries and their bodies were trapped.

“Ndlovu’s driver’s licence was yet to be availed to police. He was driving due north towards Tsholotsho. On approaching the 70km peg along the said road, he lost control of the vehicle and veered off the road to the left and hit a tree.

“The vehicle overturned, rolled once and landed on its wheels. As a result of the accident, three people died on the spot including the driver and one passenger was injured,” said the source.

Police said they were yet to identify the injured person. The vehicle sustained extensive damage.

–The Chronicle