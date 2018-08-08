PoliticsFeaturedNews

Tendai Biti freed, lawyer says

28,929 0

The attempt by military intelligence agents to capture opposition MDC Alliance principal Tendai Biti at the Zimbabwe-Zambia border proved unsuccessful, with reports suggesting he is now safely in the capital Lusaka, where he is expected to seek political asylum.

In this file photo taken on June 01, 2018 MDC Alliance Spokesperson Tendai Biti speaks during a press conference during which he announced that Zimbabwe's opposition parties are calling for electoral reforms ahead of the July 30 general elections and that there will be street demonstrations in the capital Harare on June 5. (AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA)
In this file photo taken on June 01, 2018 MDC Alliance Spokesperson Tendai Biti speaks during a press conference during which he announced that Zimbabwe’s opposition parties are calling for electoral reforms ahead of the July 30 general elections and that there will be street demonstrations in the capital Harare on June 5. (AFP PHOTO / Jekesai NJIKIZANA)

Lawyer Denford Halimani says Biti was released after being arrested while trying to enter Zambia. 

He said details are not immediately clear on the circumstances around Biti’s release but the lawyer can confirm that he is now on Zambian soil.

Outrage quickly followed Biti’s arrest on Wednesday morning.

Related Articles

Senior opposition leader Tendai Biti arrested at border…

68,854 14

Tendai Biti interview: Zimbabwe won’t get support after…

27,407 87

Crackdown on opposion MDC leaders

41,704 33

Chiwenga on Biti assassination claims

65,673 36

Biti is part of the opposition MDC Alliance that has denounced as fraud last week’s election win of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The party says it will challenge the election results in court.

Last week Biti declared, before official election results were announced, that opposition leader Nelson Chamisa had won the vote, a claim also made by Chamisa himself.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said it is illegal to announce results before its own official pronouncement. Associated Press

You might also like More from author