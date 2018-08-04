NewsDay journalist detained by the army

NewsDay journalist Tinotenda Samukange was detained for close to three hours by soldiers in Harare’s high-density suburb of Kuwadzana on the 3rd of August 2018.

According to a statement from the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA), Samukange was on his way home when he was informed that the military had been deployed in the high-density suburb.

“Upon approaching the area, soldiers detained him despite identifying himself as a journalist. During his detention, he was instructed not to take pictures as the army executed its operation.”

MISA Zimbabwe noted that this was the fifth violation since Wednesday 1 August 2018.

“We therefore call upon the government of Zimbabwe to stop the attacks on the media as journalists carry out their constitutionally guaranteed duties.

“The media should be accorded unfettered access to events across the breadth of the country as they unfold, in line with the laws of Zimbabwe.”

MISA Zimbabwe urges members of the media community and the public to report any media violations on the MISA Hotline is 0784 437 338.