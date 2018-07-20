Soldier draws gun at wife

By Tarisai Machakaire

A soldier appeared before a Harare magistrate on Wednesday for reportedly using a service pistol to threaten his wife during a domestic dispute.

Conrad Magaiza, 37, who is attached to Josiah MagamaTongogara Army Headquarters, appeared before Harare magistrate, Milton Serima, charged with threats to commit murder.

According to State papers, on July 15 at 47-1 Avenue Waterfalls in Harare, Magaizawho was issued with a Zimbabwe National Army FN Browning service pistol with serial numbers ZA1860had a domestic dispute with his wife,LovenessMuuduri, around 1 am.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that he began assaulting his wife with open hands and pressed her against the wall while pointing a pistol on her chest.

It was further alleged that Magaiza did so threatening to kill his wife over the undisclosed dispute.

Muuduri had to be rescued by Magaiza’s nephew, Panashe, who wrestled to disarm him.

According to State papers, the firearm was later recovered after being used to commit another crime of attempted murder against two juveniles who were seriously injured.

Gadzikwa, opposed bail on the basis that Magaiza was a flight risk given that he could be jailed since he had committed a serious offence.

“The seriousness of the offence coupled with the penal provisions could induce the accused person to abscond and the State submits that he be committed to custody until the case is finalised,” Gadzikwa said.

Magaiza’s lawyer,Bothwell Ndlovu, applied for his client’s release on bail arguing that bail was now a constitutional right and the State had failed to proffer compelling reasons to deprive his client freedom.

“People have been granted bail in more serious offences such as treason and murder by our courts. He is of fixed abode and gainfully employed such that it is guaranteed that he will attend court,” Ndlovu said. DailyNews