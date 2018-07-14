Suicide victim directs father to suicide spot

By Whinsley Masara

A TWENTY-YEAR-OLD man from Gokwe committed suicide by hanging after leaving a text message directing his father where to find his body.

Moses Makuvire of Zenda Business Centre in Gokwe North sent a text message to his father, Mr Samuel Makuvire directing him where to find his body.

He, however, did not state reasons for committing suicide.Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende, confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that we received a report of a case of sudden death by hanging of a 20-year-old man from Gokwe North. The now deceased sent a text message to his father notifying him of his intention to end his life. He directed him to where he was going to find his body but did not give reasons for committing suicide,” she said.

Asst Insp Mukwende bemoaned increasing cases of suicide.“We appeal to members of the public to desist from the habit of taking their lives as this is not the best way to solve problems. We advise those facing challenges to engage third parties such as police, church, family members or community leaders,” she said.

On Wednesday morning, a police officer stationed at Lupane Police Station in Matabeleland North province also committed suicide by hanging following an alleged infidelity dispute with his wife.

Ernest Vivian Mahoko (28) of ZRP Lupane Camp Quarters had a misunderstanding with his wife, Ms Heather Dambaza (27) after she allegedly discovered through WhatsApp that he was having an affair with a local barlady.

A source within the police camp said Ms Dambaza discovered a message on her husband’s phone informing his alleged lover that she was going to be away.

A misunderstanding over the issue saw his wife leaving home saying she was returning to her parents’ home.

Mahoko hanged himself from the roof trusses in her absence. The Chronicle.