Antonio Conte sacked by Chelsea

Antonio Conte has been sacked by Chelsea after two years in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Despite beating Manchester United to win the FA Cup final at the end of last season, the Italian has been dismissed after the club finished fifth in the Premier League.

After winning the title in his first season in charge, Conte has fallen out with the Chelsea board this term and bemoaned the deficiency of world-class signings in his squad.

During the transfer window, Conte spoke frequently about his lack of involvement in the recruitment process and his remarks are said to have created a mood of negativity around the club.

Chelsea are close to finalising a deal for Maurizio Sarri to replace Antonio Conte, Napoli’s president has revealed.

Aurelio De Laurentiis announced on Wednesday: “Sarri is close to being new Chelsea manager. My lawyers are in talks with his lawyers to finalise everything.”

The Napoli president was unveiling the club’s new manager Carlo Ancelotti, who was appointed before Sarri’s departure has been secured.

Sky in Italy understands a compensation settlement between the 51-year old and the Serie A club is set to be agreed on Wednesday afternoon – prompting Chelsea to bring to an end Conte’s two seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Conte took training at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground on Monday and still had 12 months left on his £9m-a-year contract.

Chelsea are yet to make a single move in this summer’s transfer market but it is understood Sarri’s arrival could also prompt the arrival of Aleksandr Golovin and Juventus defender Daniele Rugani. Telegraph/Sky Sports