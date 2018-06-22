All set for the Bulawayo Winter Carnival

By Langalakhe Mabena

The city of Kings and Queens will come alive on June 30 as the Blaktroop Entertainment will be holding the much awaited Bulawayo Winter Carnival at BAC Leisure. The annually held event is in its fourth edition.

With the previous edition of the affair held last year at Club Horizon, which rebranded to The Vista, the Winter Carnival lived up to the billing as the setting of the venue complemented the theme and presentations by different up-and-coming musicians, models and fashion designers.

However, the organiser and host of the show Joe The Original revealed spectators should expect an upgraded epic event despite the change of the traditional hosting venue.

“We used to host our carnivals at Club Horizon (The Vista) but this time around we decided to give the event a different environmental feel and BAC Leisure was the strategic venue to host the Winter Carnival as it has more space and it has got facilities which allow our audience to have braai unlike at our traditional venue,” said Joe.

The carnival will see DJ Miles who is a special guest hailing from Cape Town, South Africa, sharing the stage with local up-and-coming artistes like Terry Zaka, Drummer Bafana, Big Tee, Project X Dance Crew, African Seed, MC Troy, among others.

Winter Carnivals have in the past given upcoming artistes a platform to showcase their talent and those who gained exposure courtesy of the Carnival include 2018 Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards Best Hip-hop artiste Asaph, multi-award winning Guluva Se7en, Mawiza and dance crew Whin Quins. B-Metro