WATCH: Bullets fly during cash-in-transit robbery in Boksburg, South Africa

SOUTH AFRICA – Five men have been arrested after allegedly blowing up two cash-in-transit vans and opening fire at security officers in Boksburg on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the incident happened after 09:00 in Atlas Road in Boksburg.

Masondo said the alleged robbers travelled in three different cars.

“They shot at the two G4S vans and then there was an exchange of fire between them and the security officers. Two security officers were shot in the process,” he said.

He said the men blew up the two vans before fleeing, allegedly taking an undisclosed amount of money with them.

A police helicopter was used to track the men down in Denver, Johannesburg, where five were arrested.

Some suspects are still at large.

Police recovered a Land Rover with money stashed in the boot, a bakkie and one R4 rifle. News24.com