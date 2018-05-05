City stand in Mutasa’s way

By Eddie Chikamhi

Lloyd Mutasa just can’t escape the spotlight and, even after two straight wins, all eyes are still on him as he bids to escape the chop from his employers.

He leads his Glamour Boys in a mission to recover lost ground and secure his job when they face Harare City in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Rufaro.

The match comes against a backdrop of two successive victories and a decision by the club’s fans to call off their boycott of the team’s matches.

“We have been facing a lot of criticism as a team, but these youngsters can only improve as players if they get game time and they are doing that,’’ said Mutasa.

“We might have turned the tide, but the most important thing is to keep our feet on the ground and keep on working hard.

“We are just taking one game at a time, but everything is possible and we are approaching our next game hoping for the best.’’

Dynamos have welcome back into the fold Peace Makaha and Marvellous Mukumba.

The supporters seem to have had a change of heart.

Bulawayo chapter transport manager, Clayton Maticha, said they were definitely making the trip to Harare tomorrow.

“We, as the as soccer-loving Dynamos fans, declare an end to the boycott that we had called for in the past two home games.

‘’The message that we wished to convey has been sent,” said Maticha.

Harare Chapter’s Benevolent Vono said the supporters and the executive led by Kenny Mubaiwa needed to bury the hatchet.

“To us Dynamos is not just a soccer team, it is a way of life, an institution representing values of joy, perseverance, never-say-die spirit, triumph of spirit over adversity and a source of inspiration to millions of Zimbabweans. “Dynamos is a source of income not just to players, but also to thousands vendors who survive on its good name.

“We have done a soul-searching exercise. The executive and administration have felt the pinch and I am sure they are going to address our issues.

“We maintain our position that Kenny Mubaiwa must apologise to us as fans and come to the table to address us on what is going on at the club,” said Vono.

Chris “Romario” Musekiwa said the tranquillity at rivals Highlanders should be an example to DeMbare.

“I’m sure the message has been sent and the responsible authorities will take appropriate action.

“We urge all progressive fans to attend the match, fill up the stadium and support the boys throughout the match.

“Look at Highlanders, they are enjoying a purple patch and their fans are cheering them on. We are Dynamos and we shall support our club through thick and thin,” said Musekiwa

Harare City, however, have warned DeMbare that they should not expect an easy afternoon.

Fixtures:

Today:

Herentals v FC Platinum (Rufaro), Nichrut v Chapungu (Ascot), Chicken Inn v Bulawayo City (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Yadah (Baobab)

Tomorrow:

Highlanders v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v CAPS United (Maglas), Dynamos v Harare City (Rufaro), Triangle United v Bulawayo Chiefs (Gibbo), Mutare City Rovers v Black Rhinos (Vengere) The Herald