Fisherman’s remains pulled out of croc’s belly

By Whinsley Masara

A fisherman’s remains were recovered from a crocodile’s belly following an attack in Binga on Monday.

His upper body was retrieved from the river and the lower part was found inside the reptile. Passmore Phiri who was in his mid-30s, left his home in Binga for fishing at around 2PM on Monday and never returned.

He was joined by Mr Magwiro Ncube (49) and Mr Last Sibanda (16) and the trio proceeded to the ZINWA Harbour along the Zambezi River where they used a canoe to row to an island, about 200 metres from the river bank.

Matabeleland North acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Eglon Nkala confirmed the incident.

He said the increasing number of deaths due to croc attacks were alarming.

“We continue to warn fishermen to be careful and alert when near water bodies. If possible, they should avoid croc-infested areas along the Zambezi River. The Chronicle