Two fake nurses jailed for fraud

By Chengeto Jani

Two women who duped desperate employment seekers of over $1 000 after pretending to be nurses at Zvishavane District Hospital were yesterday sentenced to 20 months in prison each.

The duo, Mercy Chikutuva (26) and Loyce Muswe (35) both from Masvingo appeared before Zvishavane magistrate Mr Archie Wochionga facing two counts of fraud each.

They were both convicted on their own plea of guilty and were sentenced to 20 months in prison each.

Prosecutor Mr Stanley Ncube told the court that Chikutuva and Muswe approached Miss Tendai Mavhima (26), who was seeking employment as a laboratory assistant technician and told her that they were both nurses that recently transferred from Marondera to Zvishavane.

The pair told Miss Mavhima that they could secure a job for her as a laboratory assistant technician at Zvishavane District Hospital where there was a vacancy.

They convinced her to deposit $550 for insurance and uniform fees into an account number they provided.

The duo also told Miss Mavhima to register her Econet sim card for EcoCash since she would be receiving her salary through the platform and to buy a smartphone and a laptop that she would use to keep hospital digital files.

Upon receiving the money, the two women disappeared, prompting Miss Mavhima to report the matter to the police.

On count two Chikutuva and Muswe using the same modus operandi duped Miss Mavis Musekiwa (20) of $600 leading to their arrest.

Only $355 was recovered from the combined $1 150. The Herald