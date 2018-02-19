PICS: #Tsvangirai ‘Freedom Square’ send-off

Thousands of MDC supporters thronged “Freedom Square” in Harare to pay their last respects to the late opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died after losing his battle with colon cancer.

Tsvangirai, a former trade union leader who led the formation of the MDC in 1999, later became Prime Minister in the government of national unity of 2009-2013 after winning presidential elections in 2008 only to be blocked from State House by a violent election run-off engineered by the army.

“This is the People’s General, who led the poor, the workers and the youth since 1988. We grieve with hope that the army that the general built will finish the work that he started,” former MDC legislator Munyaradzi Gwisai told the crowd.

“This party is not for individuals in leadership. It belongs to the people,” said Chamisa, like Mnangagwa an ethnic Karanga and gifted orator who has been with the party since its formation in 1999.

“There can never be a genuine national hero without Morgan Tsvangirai. We are going to bury our leader in Buhera but it does not mean we are going to bury his ideals.”