#Tsvangirai funeral service in PICTURES

Harare was a sea of red as MDC supporters clad in party regalia came in their thousands to honour their party leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died in South Africa after a long battle with colon cancer.

Police escort Morgan Tsvangirai's body from the airport
MDC supporters accompany the convoy that was carrying Tsvangirai body
Tsvangirai's widow Elizabeth
Doves vehicle carrying Tsvangirai's body
“After a powerful church service at New Life, I am now at Harvest House. We are waiting for the body of our hero. Come through,” political activist Patson Dzamara posted on his Facebook page.

The MDC described Tsvangirai as a hero who had “left his footprints on the sands of history”, in large part through his tussles – both literal and figurative – with Mugabe.

In central Harare, crowds of people wearing bright red MDC t-shirts are gathered outside the party headquarters. Many weeing with grief.

