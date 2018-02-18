Tsvangirai funeral service in PICTURES

Harare was a sea of red as MDC supporters clad in party regalia came in their thousands to honour their party leader Morgan Tsvangirai who died in South Africa after a long battle with colon cancer.

“After a powerful church service at New Life, I am now at Harvest House. We are waiting for the body of our hero. Come through,” political activist Patson Dzamara posted on his Facebook page.

The MDC described Tsvangirai as a hero who had “left his footprints on the sands of history”, in large part through his tussles – both literal and figurative – with Mugabe.

In central Harare, crowds of people wearing bright red MDC t-shirts are gathered outside the party headquarters. Many weeing with grief.