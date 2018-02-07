Chigwedere, ‘son’ consent to paternity test

Former Education minister Aeneas Chigwedere and his son Mangwiza, who is accusing his “father” of witchcraft, have both now agreed to undergo a paternity test to identify if the Censorship Board chairperson is the real father.

This comes after Chigwedere filed an application seeking to compel his son to undergo a DNA test, but Mangwiza had set conditions that had to be met first before the process was conducted.

Among some of his demands, Mangwiza wanted to have at least two institutions conduct the paternity tests and that Chigwedere pay for the process as well as cater for his son’s travel costs to the DNA tests.

“I then subsequently filed an answering affidavit and amended draft order to include the conditions that had been laid down by the respondent (Mangwiza). I therefore believe that respondent and myself, have now found common ground thus this matter is not opposed,” Chigwedere said in papers filed on Monday.

Chigwedere and his son have been at loggerheads, with Mangwiza accusing the politician of witchcraft.

He then approached the Constitutional Court seeking an order compelling the Zimbabwe National Traditional Healers Association (Zinatha) and the Zimbabwe National Practitioners Association (Zinpa) to exorcise Chigwedere’s alleged goblins which they said were terrorising them in their rural area of Wedza in Mashonaland East Province. This prompted Chigwedere to question his son’s paternity.

“Among the various reasons that prompted myself to approach the honourable court for such relief, is the fact that the respondent’s birth, childhood have always been surrounded with various family issues which always cast suspicion and doubt on whether or not he really is my biological son.

“Sadly, it has now become critical that the issue be resolved as we both now have competing rights and interest regarding the devolution of my estate in the event of my demise. Hence, my approaching this court,” he said.

Chigwedere further said the witchcraft allegations had prompted him “to seek the court’s help in establishing genetic proof whether I am truly the respondent’s biological father, as I am of the view that a scientific determination of the respondent’s paternity would materially assist in the matter pending before the Constitutional Court.”

“I have been subjected to emotional stress raised by frivolous and vexatious allegations of witchcraft against myself by the respondent,” Chigwedere said. DailyNews