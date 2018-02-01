Met Dept warns of thunderstorms

By Mellisa Mutasa

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned of thunderstorms in some parts of the country today and tomorrow. In a statement yesterday, MSD said the thunderstorms will occur in Matabeleland North, Bulawayo Metropolitan, all Mashonaland provinces, Harare Metropolitan, North of Midlands and Manicaland provinces.

It said the affected areas will be cloudy and humid with patchy morning rain followed by rain showers and evening thunderstorms.

“These storms may be accompanied by strong winds and lightning. It is advisable for those attending various outdoor functions or working in the open to be cautious and carry their umbrellas and raincoats,” said MSD.

It warned people not to use of electronic devices when it is raining unless there is an emergency and to desist from seeking shelter under trees and in open spaces.

MSD confirmed that there was widespread precipitation countrywide on Tuesday, areas such as Gweru and Matopos had heavy down pours and recorded 44mm and 38mm respectively. The Herald