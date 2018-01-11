Long John survives fatal head-on

By Bongani Ndlovu

South African based comedian Long John survived a fatal accident in Mzansi on Tuesday that claimed one life when a taxi he was travelling in and a bakkie crashed on Summit Road in Diepsloot.The Zimbabwean comedian who is based in Mzansi, said he was on his way to see his mother when tragedy struck.

“So yesterday (Tuesday) on my way to see my mum in Brits, I was involved in a massive accident. I believe the taxi didn’t have breaks and it was a head on collision. I thank God I was one of the lucky ones to be alive. I only have a few stitches on my face,” said Long John while sharing a picture of his swollen face on his Facebook wall.

Speaking from his South African base, Long John said the accident was like a movie action.

He said he would use his experience for his jokes on stage.

“What I experienced was like a movie. I saw everything happening right in front of my eyes. I stepped out of the taxi and saw people injured, some without limbs. But on the brighter side, I now have new jokes about the whole experience and I look like a gangster,” said Long John.

He said he was told at the hospital to recover at home for the next two weeks.Reports from the Daily Sun state that ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said when ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene, they found a wrecked taxi in the middle of the road while the bakkie was found lying on its side on the side of the road.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics found the body of a man, believed to be the taxi driver, a few metres away from his vehicle.

“Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his injuries, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead,” Meiring said.

The paramedics treated the injured and provided the two critically injured with advanced life support interventions.

The patients were transported by ambulance and some airlifted to nearby hospitals for further treatment. The Chronicle