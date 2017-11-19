Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


List of people expelled by Zanu PF

Dozens of senior Zanu PF officials and cabinet ministers were expelled by the ruling party’s Central Committee on Sunday in a dramatic day of purges targeting people loyal to President Robert Mugabe and Grace Mugabe’s Generation 40 (G40) faction. Below is the full list.

Dismissed

Robert Mugabe – President 

Expelled

Grace Mugabe – Women’s League Chairperson

Phelekezela Mphoko – Vice President

Saviour Kasukuwere – Zanu PF Political Commissar and Local Government Minister

Jonathan Moyo – Higher Education Minister

Patrick Zhuwao – Public Service Minister

Ignatius Chombo – Finance Minister 

Walter Mzembi – Foreign Affairs Minister

Makhosini Hlongwane – Sports Minister

Samuel Undenge – Energy and Power Development Minister 

Letwina Udenge

Paul Chimedza – Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister

Eunice Sandi Moyo – Minister of State for Bulawayo

Sarah Mahoka – Hurungwe East MP

Mandi Chimene – Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister

Kudzai Chipanga – Zanu PF Youth League leader

Tongai Kasukuwere

Anastancia Ndlovu

Innocent Hamandishe

Xavier Kazizi

Shadreck Mashayamombe

