List of people expelled by Zanu PF

Dozens of senior Zanu PF officials and cabinet ministers were expelled by the ruling party’s Central Committee on Sunday in a dramatic day of purges targeting people loyal to President Robert Mugabe and Grace Mugabe’s Generation 40 (G40) faction. Below is the full list.
Dismissed
Robert Mugabe – President
Expelled
Grace Mugabe – Women’s League Chairperson
Phelekezela Mphoko – Vice President
Saviour Kasukuwere – Zanu PF Political Commissar and Local Government Minister
Jonathan Moyo – Higher Education Minister
Patrick Zhuwao – Public Service Minister
Ignatius Chombo – Finance Minister
Walter Mzembi – Foreign Affairs Minister
Makhosini Hlongwane – Sports Minister
Samuel Undenge – Energy and Power Development Minister
Letwina Udenge
Paul Chimedza – Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister
Eunice Sandi Moyo – Minister of State for Bulawayo
Sarah Mahoka – Hurungwe East MP
Mandi Chimene – Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister
Kudzai Chipanga – Zanu PF Youth League leader
Tongai Kasukuwere
Anastancia Ndlovu
Innocent Hamandishe
Xavier Kazizi
Shadreck Mashayamombe