List of people expelled by Zanu PF

Dozens of senior Zanu PF officials and cabinet ministers were expelled by the ruling party’s Central Committee on Sunday in a dramatic day of purges targeting people loyal to President Robert Mugabe and Grace Mugabe’s Generation 40 (G40) faction. Below is the full list.

Dismissed

Robert Mugabe – President

Expelled

Grace Mugabe – Women’s League Chairperson

Phelekezela Mphoko – Vice President

Saviour Kasukuwere – Zanu PF Political Commissar and Local Government Minister

Jonathan Moyo – Higher Education Minister

Patrick Zhuwao – Public Service Minister

Ignatius Chombo – Finance Minister

Walter Mzembi – Foreign Affairs Minister

Makhosini Hlongwane – Sports Minister

Samuel Undenge – Energy and Power Development Minister

Letwina Udenge

Paul Chimedza – Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister

Eunice Sandi Moyo – Minister of State for Bulawayo

Sarah Mahoka – Hurungwe East MP

Mandi Chimene – Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister

Kudzai Chipanga – Zanu PF Youth League leader

Tongai Kasukuwere

Anastancia Ndlovu

Innocent Hamandishe

Xavier Kazizi

Shadreck Mashayamombe