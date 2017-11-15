Mugabe tells Zuma he is confined to home but fine

12:40pm South Africa President Jacob Zuma sending envoys to #Zimbabwe

“President Jacob Zuma, in his capacity as Chair of Sadc, is sending Special Envoys to Zimbabwe and Angola in light of the unfolding situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe.

“The President is sending the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the Minister of State Security, Adv Bongani Bongo to Zimbabwe to meet with President Robert Mugabe and the Zimbabwean Defence Force.

“President Zuma spoke to President Robert Mugabe earlier today who indicated that he was confined to his home but said that he was fine. South Africa is also in contact with the Zimbabwean Defence Force (ZDF).

“The Special Envoys will also be sent to the Republic of Angola to see President Joao Lourenco, Chairperson of the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence and Security to brief him on the situation.

“President Zuma has reiterated his call for calm and restraint and for the ZDF to ensure that peace and stability are not undermined in Zimbabwe.

“Sadc will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

12:25pm MDC MP Eddie Cross speaks to the BBC’s Newsday programme and alleges that the move by the military is being masterminded by former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was sacked last week:

“He was chairman of the Joint Operations Command, which is a military structure here that’s been in existence since independence.

“Nothing like this could have happened without him. He’s a brilliant operator and organiser.

“I think very shortly we will hear that Mr Mugabe has retired from political life and he’s appointed Emmerson Mnangagwa as his successor.”

12:15pm: Zanu PF’s UK representative Nick Mangwana talks to the BBC’s Newsday programme:

Mangwana says that Mugabe is still in charge – but the ruling party, which has been divided over who should succeed the 93-year-old leader, was being “realigned” as a result of the army’s action:

11:56am: China says General Chiwenga’s visit to Beijing last week was normal and is not in any way connected to today’s events in Harare:

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the Defence Ministry had already released information about his trip and that he didn’t have an understanding about the specifics of his reception in China.

“I can only tell you that his visit to China this time was a normal military exchange mutually agreed upon by China and Zimbabwe,” Geng said, referring other questions to the Defence Ministry, which has yet to respond to a request for comment.

“As a country that is friendly with Zimbabwe, we are paying close attention to developments of the situation in Zimbabwe,” Geng added.

“Maintaining peaceful and stable development accords with the fundamental interests of Zimbabwe and regional countries, and is the common desire of the international community. We hope the relevant parties in Zimbabwe appropriately handle their internal matters.”

11:10am President Jacob Zuma has released the following statement on the ongoing political situation in Zimbabwe:

“President Jacob Zuma, on behalf of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), has called for calm and restraint and has expressed hope that developments in Zimbabwe would not lead to unconstitutional changes of government as that would be contrary to both Sadc and African Union positions.

The president has urged the government of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Defence Force (ZDF) to resolve the political impasse amicably and has urged the ZDF to ensure that the maintenance of peace and security in the country is not compromised.

Sadc will continue to closely monitor the situation and remains ready to assist where necessary to resolve the political impasse in keeping with established Sadc protocols and processes.”

10:52am UK Embassy in Harare warns British nationals to stay of the streets

“Due to the uncertain situation in Harare, incl. reports of unusual military activity, we advise British nationals in the city to stay safely at home/indoors until the situation becomes clearer. Monitor this account for updates.”

09:19am US Embassy in Harare closed from public

“Due to ongoing uncertainty in Zimbabwe, the U.S. Embassy in Harare will be minimally staffed and closed to the public on November 15. Embassy personnel will continue to monitor the situation closely. @StateDept”

5 hours ago: Army takes control

After securing control of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) , military spokesman, Major General SB Moyo made a televised announcement early this morning saying President Robert Mugabe and his family were “safe and sound and their security is guaranteed”.

He said the army was targeting “criminals around” Mugabe, who were “committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in order to bring them to justice”.

Insisting this was not a military takeover, Moyo said “as soon as they are done the situation will come to normalcy”.

"We urge you to remain calm and limit unnecessary movement. However, we encourage those who are employed and those with essential business in the city to continue their normal activities as usual," he said.