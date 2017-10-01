Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


BusinessFeatured

First donkey abattoir for Zimbabwe….. 70 beasts to be slaughtered per day

1,951 172

By Dumisani Nsingo

A Bulawayo based company, Battlefront Investments has started constructing a $150 000 specialised state-of-the-art donkey abattoir that will have a capacity to dress more than 70 animals per day.

Donkey Meat
Donkey Meat

The abattoir, located in Waterford suburb is expected to come on line by the end of the month and will be the first in the country. Battlefront Investments managing director, Mr Gareth Lumsden said the company has already started buying donkeys which will be slaughtered in the next three weeks.

Battlefront Investments also owns four butcheries, three in Bulawayo and one in Victoria Falls.

“I think we will have finished (constructing the abattoir) maybe in two or three weeks’ time and we should start slaughtering. That abattoir is for the slaughtering of donkeys,” said Mr Lumsden.

Sunday News toured the facility which is almost complete while final touches were being put on processing rooms for meat and offals. Mr Lumsden said the company would adhere to the regulations pertaining to the buying and movement of livestock.

“Nothing really has changed in terms of how the animals will be dealt with. It will be the same as if you are buying cattle, sheep or goats but if you get to a particular area if you are buying cattle, goat or sheep you need to get police clearance.

“You still have to get a Department of Livestock Veterinary Services movement permit. You still have to seek with a particular council, if there are funds to be paid to the respective council. All of that is being done, it’s in place and we should be good to go in a couple of weeks,” he said.

He said the company got the nod to construct the abattoir from relevant authorities.

“Obviously before we started we had to consult with various ministries and we got the blessing of various ministers. When we first applied to the various ministries we consulted with the local veterinary officials and inspectors at Cold Storage Company . . . ,” added Mr Lumsden.

He said the company was looking forward to inviting a senior Government official to officially open the abattoir.

“We have already started buying (donkeys) around the country as far as Gokwe, Plumtree, Gwanda and in between Gweru.

“Our target market is the Asian market of which I have even employed some Asian people, Chinese people in particular. We have already procured the market for that product,” said Mr Lumsden.

However, he could not say how much they were buying the animals for. The company expects to export donkey meat as well as its offals and hides. He said the development was also to take advantage of the closure of the donkey abattoir in Botswana.

Botswana suspended export licences for the animal products three months ago. This was after villagers had complained that they were losing their donkeys to thieves who were selling the animals to the abattoir.

Mr Lumsden however, acknowledged that the country’s donkey population was low but was optimistic the company’s export business would be viable.

“At the moment the number of animals that are out there are quite few. The conditions of those animals we are buying and have bought are in terrible conditions.

“You find that they have broken legs, there are sores on animals from beatings, usually they are draught animals. The condition is not that great.”

Mr Lumsden said the company was mainly targeting buying “old” donkeys and those in a bad state.

“I think we should start taking all the old, sickly type that isn’t breeding any more. The guys that are out buying at the moment are giving some awareness to the people to say it’s obvious they should do the Maths for themselves to say if there is a market for this, then we need to look after our animals, maybe start to breed them,” he said.

Mr Lumsden said there was nothing sinister about eating donkey meat except that it was more of a culture shock in Zimbabwe.

“We are targeting China in particular, it is a delicacy there. They eat the meat but the important part is the skin . . . there are 1,8 billion Chinese people and I don’t see anything wrong with them, they eat almost anything,” he said.

However, contacted for a comment, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Mike Bimha said he was not aware about the abattoir and its plans to export donkey meat.

“I’m not aware of that. I think you can try to get hold of the Ministry of Agriculture (Mechanisation and Irrigation Development) since they are the ones that deal with livestock,” he said.

Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Deputy Minister Paddy Zhanda who is responsible for livestock production acknowledged that he had heard of the development but will get to know more once construction is complete.

“I’m not sure how the business will go because it takes longer for a donkey to grow as compared to other forms of livestock. After all we don’t have a big population of donkeys.

“Countries with a huge population of donkeys are Botswana and Namibia. In actual fact in Namibia donkeys are left to roam in the wild. We will get to know of the abattoir when it’s complete as we are the ones that will inspect it,” said Dep Minister Zhanda.

Nonetheless, Lupane Youth for Development director Mr Alfred Sihwa said the licensing of the donkey abattoir was likely to give rise to theft cases.

LUYD is an organisation which promotes the welfare of livestock especially donkeys through its links with an international charity organisation, The Donkey Sanctuary.

“Donkey welfare is not taken seriously. Owners are not taking care of their donkeys as they don’t regard them as animals of value and worth. So if an abattoir is constructed and is licensed, I think there is going to be a bad scenario whereby donkeys will be stolen and taken to the market randomly because this is an animal which is of no value.

“We have previous situations whereby people were buying donkeys in Beitbridge and they were given to lions across the border in South Africa. The individuals were buying the donkeys for as low as R200 and this led to donkeys being stolen in Beitbridge until some authorities like the District Administrator intervened,” said Mr Sihwa.

Nonetheless, there are a number of African countries with licensed donkey abattoirs. Recently a $6 million Chinese-owned donkey export slaughterhouse was opened in Kenya and it is one of the three to open in Kenya in the last 18 months.

Since the opening of the abattoirs, which processes hundreds of donkeys a day, the price of an adult donkey in that country has soared to between $90 and $130 from $40 in less than two years.

Tanzania is the latest country to help halt the trade in donkey skins for traditional Chinese medicine by closing down all of its donkey slaughterhouses in July.

The decision by the country’s government department, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, was welcomed by The Donkey Sanctuary, the international charity currently campaigning for an immediate halt to the trading of donkey skins to produce the traditional Chinese product called ejiao, according to media reports. Sunday News

You might also like More from author

  • Uuumm

  • Zvichashamisa here kuno Joza tanzwa nekudyiswa mabhiza tisingazive awa

    • Ehe zvoshamisa iwe urimuforeign country isu tirimuZim

    • manje isu tikuziva manje

    • Aaaa paunoidyiswa hamboziva kuti i dhongi iwe even ma biltong aye imwe inyama yembizi yavanoti Game meat

    • Zvinoshamisa since when Zimbabweans kudya madhonki SA handiti hakuna natural food ma GMO chete munodya mbodza everyday hakushamisi haisi London kuyambuka limpopo chete naMunhenzwa

    • Ko tamboti SA kunoshamisa here?tikutaura nyaya yemadhongi pano sekuru idyayi madhongi makanyarara uko

  • Guys tipei maserious musatidyisa mbongoro pliz

  • And do wat to the meat…

  • Ummmmmm pakaipa

  • Why are they being allowed to do that in the first place??? All nonsense in Zim. This is now the end of the world. You do not understand everything happening.

    • this project is better than those who are in the business of importing cars for resale.

    • read the story first

  • Kuguma kwayo nyika ,vanhu vakudisa mari zvakanyanya kudarika hupenyu hwevanhu

  • Bond meat

  • Who to buy that meet is it for those who keep animals like lions and leopards or for human consuption

  • bulawayo marangarirwa kkkk

  • Better construct a clinic

  • Vusumuzi Ndlovu

  • Madlela Genaro

    madonki edu achapera nekubiwa

  • Are donkies edible ? We should not allow that !

  • Mombe dzapera here veduwe?

  • matswana

  • Maybe they export the meat to Botswana.

  • At least muroad madhongi achapera

  • Lies

  • No more donkey years

  • And u see what Zimbabweans they are? Panic buying like what they are doing pamafuta

  • KANA USIRIWE URIKUFYA DHONGI RACHO WARWADXIWA NEI?.MARRY DICK NGAADYIWE

  • And they are selling the skins to the Chinese to make traditional medicine

  • Zimbabwe will never be a colony again. Donkey meat off to Botswana. Mxxxxxxxm some people are wicked shame. Nyama yedonki twabulayi loko sibili. Asifuni bumbulu

  • Who eats donkey meat ?????

  • Ukhona owangiqambela amanga EBOTSWANA esithi khona iyalaphi iAsthma.
    Guys vanhu ava vanenge vakatanga kudhara kudzamara vazviratidze kuruzhinji

  • Vakutora Zimbabwe seBOTSWANA

  • Kkkkk paSamaria pakatotengeswa shaya dzemadhongi wani nematoto enjiva zvichitofamba

  • Hbeekay Khumz He he he lets go to brai todai broe

    • You can say that again 😂😂! Some people are just too serious with issues that don’t concern them. Where can we meet 😂😂

    • Kkkkkk renkin boss

  • Hezvooo

  • May b they wl export meat to Southern Botswana thats where they eat ubabhemi public

  • good idea. at least that will contribute to forex earning, employment and also the donkey value will increase. I just hope they will adhere to good business practices. No mixing of meat pliz.

  • Mthwakaziiiiiii….. regai tidye mbeva dzedu. Amadonki lizikolisele khonale ematabeleland

  • saka musoro nemakumbo vanoita zvekuita sei kkkkkkkkkk no no dhongi its a no

  • Its for export guys some countries they eat donkey like namibia and botswana but i wonder why coz this two country have more cattles than people

  • Donkey hariiti

  • this is very true. It’s being built at Accacai abattoir. I saw the construction is almost complete

  • this is all because of China very soon there will be a snake abattoir

  • Where is the market for 70 donkeys per day?

  • Donkey abattoir? ?? oooh sorry maybe printer was wrong

  • Sikhanyisiwe Mathe

  • Oooh my bad

  • Donky meat guy takubotswana here

  • Nonsense

  • Hayi bo, sekwenzenjani koMthwakazi

  • Hakuna iyoyo donkey haridyiwe

  • Please send me a Donlkey Sasage and Palone by Colcom

  • And next human

  • @matigary How low can we go? Now we hv abbattoirs for donkeys. Exports kwaani? Who is authorizing this? Nyika yaparara hey!

  • Amaiwe inodyiwa nani

  • Thot a donkey is a…….DONT-KEY kkkkk

  • If Zimbabwe okays this …jus kno there is a minister who ws given a bribe for a butcher to start.

    • I second tht.the other tym Holly Qur’an was introduced in schools then i was like,who has received some revenuew again.

    • U kno Zim dont want such butcheries n …last month there was a man who was arrested ..he was caught slaughtering dogs . What more donkeys?

  • Senizodla imbongolo #ZanuPf Must Fall

  • Guys,this meat will infiltrate into our local markets tisinga zivi

  • Kana muchida kuona kuti nyika yava kutongwa na lucifer ndizvozvi izvi nembwa muchadzidya musachatenga nyama muma butcher yakavhiiwakare isina dehwe rinoonesakuti imhukarudzii zvimwe zvinoda kurabwa kwete kungobvuma zveszvese nekutizvauya nemurungu

    • Unoti debhwe rinonetsa kuwana here.nyoro fresh futi.
      Ko nyamabyembhwa yakabatwa iya hawuna kunzwa nezvayo 100kg .kureva kuti mhomho yakanga yatobaikana nayo

  • Hahaha wait for mixed cuts of donkey meat and beef from bogers dealers…

  • European market too.

  • I think mboro yacho yakafita kudhura coz yakakura maningi.

  • Situations in Zimbabwe.

  • Where are the donkeys?

  • Its zim aset at work . Next is baboon abartour . Lets embrace diversity . You eat halal slaughtered meat without quirying . Pane akambobvunza kuti zvinorevei here . Sanganisai zvingoita makanyanise , mazimbo anodya . By the way , do we have a choice ?

    • Halal means permissible. So for Muslims when slaughtering an animal they recite a special supplication to God.and that meat it’s now halal bcoz the mentioning of God’s name wen slaughtering.and the animal must be from the animals which are allowed to eat.

  • Yeah that’s plausible because all along these people were consuming donkey meat in secrecy.

  • China China Zanupf friends I wonder how much they paid Zanupf for this

  • Guys I’m reading all your comments and taking note. I’m the foreman there and if some of you come looking for work I will just kick you out. Ndikuonei muchiuya kuzotsvaga basa rekusvina matumbu, ndokudzingai! !

  • to china

  • And export donkey hide to china

  • Not for my consumption

  • Kkkkkk good meat, no fat especially sausages mnandi kkkkk

  • next hippo abbotoir

  • Next will be an abattoir for cats and dogs

  • The problem is with people who just eat everything that comes along. I wonder why would just eat some meat the he she does not know which type of an animal has been killed.
    Some people in this country eat donkeys its ok with them, some does not eat that kind of meat.
    General advise is do not just buy meat and learn to identfy it and avoid most of those tinned meats.
    Mukada kukara muchadyiswa madonkey musingazive mirai muone

    • best plan kudya chicken chete ukafarira ma sausage me mincemeat unodya zvausi ngazive

  • WTF is this? i have never seen people eat ass meat that side and why now?

  • The Chinese have come to destroy and wipe out all our animals from wild life sponsoring cyanide poisoning of our elephants and causing mass deaths of elephants and endangering other wild life and human lives…just for an elephant tusk which the Chinese believe if ground to a powder makes them have an erection and sex appetite!!Now they have come to our domestic animals donkeys and dogs..Whatever these Chinese touch always courts controversy.Even in mining ,they just mine and take the minerals to their over populated country and never even develop the communities they mine in,worse wherever the Chinese mine,there is massive environmental degradation,not to mention the ill treatment of black workers by Chinese bosses.This donkey abbatoir thing will only encourage city urban crooks to raid and steal poor rural people’s donkey to sell to this Chinese donkey slaughter house….next thing they will one day clandestinely mix the donkey meat in tinned conned beef.Cant we stop these slit eyed people from destroying our country?? .

    • Very sad but true. All they are here for is stripping our country off all it’s resources with them losing nothing . With the aid of our government, they are successfully bringing our country to it’s knees in terms of our natural resources & in other ways as well.

    • Chipo i agree with you totally.What hurts and angers me the most is that our government officials have allowed their own personal greed to overwhelm them and over ride any moral obligations and patriotic principles of protecting our environment and wildlife.The Chinese are clever on their part,they noticed the insatiable greed and corruption that most Zimbabweans have and the Chinese have used our greediness and corrupt tendencies for their own benefit The Chinese are well loaded when it comes to cash and they have been greasing the dirty palms of some corrupt Zim government officials in exchange for doing very questionable busines activities in our country.This is sickening!

    • Vafanana nemaBritish akati Coloniser these r cleverer

  • next it will be dogs

  • Nyc meat ask batswana

  • This is good…

  • Nyama yedhongi maya idyai kublues kwenyu ikoko

  • Dai vaivaka ku Rutenga or Bhubhi kwaano fudzwa muhigh way .

  • abomination

  • Wrong timing, not in Zim

  • CRAZY TOTALLY CRAZY

  • and the Chinese are pressuring us to have a human copse abattoir so that grave land is served for other projects

  • Ditonki tsa rona di tlaa nyelela

  • Akomanaka. Donkey meat. Haaaaa

  • Ndiyo inonzi Deef kaa nyama iyo

  • Inyama yembongolo

  • Must be fake news

  • There is a high demand for donkey hides in China.

  • Dietary components are universal,there isnt much stress really

  • Wat for?

  • Its up to you donkey eaters me not going for them Jesus stolen ride kkkkkkkk

  • Mimi Maininiva Pearl Kucherera

  • Donkey meat is eaten I botswana at weddings its not bad. And the milk is good for children

  • Ko makurwe nembeva zvamodya Regai vanodya vadye ….

  • Munyaradzi Ngwenya

  • Chantelle Green-Thompson

  • GUYS NYAMA YEDONKEY inoita kusanganisa ne chicken

  • Donkey meat is delicious guys.I have eaten it several times in SA’s Northern Cape province where the Tswana people reside.I support the opening up of a donkey slaughter house in Bulawayo. It is great to have donkey meat readily available in Zimbabwe.

  • Why

  • Even a Dog if it eats a dead Donkey it will die as well

  • ah azaphela ke amadonki akithi ngabantu baphetsheya

  • Inonaka zvekut

  • Wtf,hatidi mashura akadaro munyika medu

  • uuuum dhongi here veduwee

  • Botswana suspended all the donkey abattoirs because of brutality applied to the animals that is being staved before slaughter .The Chines who run those abottoirs wanted only the skins how ever the locals enjoyed the meat but that was the primary priority of the abbatoirs

  • Dont think its a good idea, why are we destroying our values. I have never heard of a donkey being slaughtered for meat or hide in zimbabwe ever since. We are going to end up not having any donkeys left in zimbabwe, think they should be protected. So when are we having dog and cat abbottairs???

  • Stop insulting Botswana. When hunger struck you came running to our country and we fed you on donkeys. You even went further to steal our donkeys and you are beggining to see value in its meat. Eat the meat and stay that side of the border

  • Bulawayo mazoinyanyira yoti inglechain ikozvino abattoir yemadhongi haaa kikikiki

  • Kkkkkkkkk mirai muone manakiro ayoo munopedza madonki ese

  • For the why

  • Vanhu vakukara amana kkkkkkkk ummmmm

  • Have you ever seen a sick donkey? Have you ever head of donkey vaccination? Think again before you gormandize that oil dripping cow meat

  • Handiti hatidye madhongi here?

  • ko iro rakaipei as long richifura bundo same same nemombe

  • Chikafu chembwa here?

  • It’s time for serious donkey farming and remember donkey milk is hailed world over for cure of almost every disease.

  • marikos

    Hapana nyaya apa. Nekukara nyama kwema zimbo, it’s just a formality mamama nekuidya kudhara.

error: Content is protected !!