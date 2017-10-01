Double tragedy for Seke pensioner

By Norman Muchemwa

A 79-year-old man from Jonasi village in Seke communal lands was allegedly conned of his Chitungwiza house by unscrupulous council officials while the municipality is yet to pay him his pension — 13 years after retiring.

Mr Nathan Chiota, who is battling failing health, told The Sunday Mail last week that Chitungwiza municipality officials illegally stripped him of ownership of his Unit K home.

Further, the Chitungwiza council has not paid Mr Chiota his retirement package after serving the municipality for 28 years.

According to documents signed by a KA Chirongwe, the then Chitungwiza council assistant human resources manager, Mr Chiota was employed by the local authority from December 1976 to April 2004 as a security guard.

“I am begging authorities to help me to get my house back. I also want to be paid my retirement package,” he said. “I have been to Chitungwiza Council many times but nothing has come out of it. I appeal for assistance.

“I suffer from severe chest pains; my health is deteriorating. My family is living in poverty but the painful thing is that I toiled for 28 years for nothing.

“They also stole my house because I am illiterate. May someone intervene and assist me to get back my house?”

Council acting public relations manager Mr Aaron Mhonyera referred the matter to chamber secretary Ms Charity Maunga, who requested the questions be put in writing.

However, she had not responded by the time of going to print.

Labour lawyer Mr Rodgers Matsikidze said the Labour Act provided a prescription for such disputes.

“The purpose of law is to ensure that disputes between employers and employees are brought to an end within a stipulated period. Chances of this issue being resolved after such a long period are very slim,” he said. The Sunday Mail