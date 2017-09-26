Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Back from New York, Mugabe says ‘Zanu PF rotten apples causing economic crisis’

By Fungi Kwaramba

President Robert Mugabe yesterday alleged that some “rotten apples” in his ruling Zanu PF party are behind the crippling shortages of basic commodities that has resulted in a sharp spike in prices.

President Robert Mugabe
Mugabe, who spoke just after touching down at the Harare International Airport from the United Nations General Assembly meeting, told his welcoming party that they should be wary of bad apples within the party.

“We heard that there are shortages of things like cooking oil whose prices are going up, we don’t understand this.

“There are some people who want to fuel discord in the country as we go towards elections next year, they want to make sure that there will be an uprising against the government, but our people are well informed and will not do that,” Mugabe said.

“We are going to look at the problems, we are sure they can be solved in one or two days.

“Let us be careful because there are some rotten apples in our midst, it might actually be people who we share things with, but let us not be divided, let us go to elections united,” said Mugabe.

He told his restive supporters that prices will be reviewed downwards.

Earlier, Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere had said Mugabe would normalise the situation.

“Prices might go up but we believe in your wisdom . . . you are back now there are some people who want to make sure that we lose 2018 elections, but we are not going back,” said Kasukuwere.

Speaking at the same occasion, Mugabe’s wife Grace called for the conferment of national heroine status to the wife of the late vice president Joseph Msika, Maria, who died on Friday last week, aged 89.

Msika’s widow, who was in-and-out of hospital has been unwell for some time.

Over a decade ago, she suffered a serious stroke and has never regained her full health ever since.

There were also claims that in the twilight of her life, the ruling party was not doing enough to look after the spouse of the late vice president. Daily News

  • creating problems to solve them….urgh we waiting

  • Well hi just spent 10 million dollars on tht trip yet thrz cash shortage in Zim

  • Yawumana sekuru, kanye lawe

  • Uyu mukuru uyu neteam yake ngavadzosere nyika kwavakaitora titangire ipapo pane kuzorana madhodhi zvavari kuita izvi. We just fucking tired thats all.

  • Clueless club

  • Gafa rapindira muchanzwa maungira soon

  • I bet tz th G40 behind al this

  • @SitshelaN @OpenParlyZw @OpenSpaceZW @TabaniMoyo @nqabamatshazi That is not rocket science. Question… https://t.co/oTJDNNaQZP

  • The main causer is known !

  • We not stupid. The rotten apples are ZANUPF n Mugabe is their leader so HE IS TO BLAME for having th… https://t.co/Db3EbP8FDg

  • Mugabe chienda

  • His one of the rotten ones.

  • we are tired of you pin pointing others act and fix things if you know whats going on ….

  • For the first time the blame is not on the opposition. kudos to the mudhara

  • And the main rotten one is the one on top of all

  • $10 million for a 70 crew members to NYC. Kkkkkk! Then let’s wait for the results of the findings.

  • steve-tech

    we are tired of being fooled….no to current leadership again.

  • The leading rotten apple is ED

  • Shoko rangu roti ndichakudzorerai mazuva angu aye akadyiwa nehwiza ,Zvoda minamato izvi nekuty corruption is now everywhere thats why our economy is following apart the next thing we dont kno who to blame ,lets unite together and use the education we have to bring bac the good old days which most youth never seen bt told

  • Start with your Errant Wife First, then get rid of the entire G40 Faction.

  • What?????

  • Hokoyoi varume kucongress munogona kuenda masisina kuringana

  • what are the fresh apples doing anyway? buying mansions? and rolls royce?

  • Shungu dzebere kutevera mambongoro dzakasungwa pangoro

  • Dofo iri

  • so when will u also take the blame ？ Country is having foreign currency shortages while you continue to Globe trot my President. Your expenditure is more than your productivity. In short you are the burden to the Country and tax payers if you could swallow your pride and listen to the voice of the voiceless just for once.

  • Idiot

    Dare you to go gallivanting again soon, this time tinotengesa furniture yekuState House.

  • its you clueless sleeping old men

  • True incl himself

  • FIRE THEM THEN

  • BunkaP

    Ha ha ha,seka hako chana chavatete

  • Its never him, Why not look at the Man in the Mirror’

  • KOs

    His family are rotten apples beating people and not wanting to apologise and shop abroad as they ar in the entourage just PR stunt