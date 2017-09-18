Workers sue Redcliff Municipality for $1m

By Michael Magoronga

Disgruntled workers of Redcliff Municipality are suing the local authority for $1 million for failing to pay them salaries since 2012.

The financially hamstrung local authority, it has been gathered, is owing the workers $1 116 503 in unpaid salary arrears for the period 2012 to 2015.

Through their lawyer, Mr Artwell Chinamatira of Mavhiringidze and Mashanyare Legal Practitioners, the workers are demanding the outstanding salary or the council risk attachment of property. Mr Chinamatira said the matter has been taken to High Court.

“We have issued the High Court with the application for registration for the award and we are awaiting the response,” he said.

He also confirmed the local authority being served with the court application for the award.

“They have 10 days to respond to the application, failure of which the courts can proceed with the case unopposed,” he said.

Court papers seen by this reporter showed the 83 workers, under the Zimbabwe Urban Council Workers Union, are suing their employer. Mr Chinamatira also accused the local authority for ignoring an arbitration awarded to them in 2015.

Arbitrator, Mr Basil Makururu awarded an arbitral award to the council on 16 December which the local authority failed to meet.

“Before the arbitral award they failed to pay, and after the award they also failed to pay their workers. That alone tells you something about the treatment of its workers by the employer,” he added. Sunday News