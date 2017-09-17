International
DR Congo security forces shoot dead Burundi migrants
Security forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo have shot dead 37 Burundian migrants who were protesting after four of their countrymen were expelled, the UN says.
Its peacekeeping mission Monusco said another 117 were injured during the incident in the east of the country.
Government sources said protesters overran a prison where the Burundians were being held for deportation.
The UN has called for an investigation into exactly what happened.
Monusco’s Florence Marchal said her team was “shocked” by the killings.
The Burundian protesters, she said, “were not happy because four of them have been expelled from Congo. A [Congolese soldier] was killed in the clash, and it led to the escalation of violence.
“Congolese defence and security forces then allegedly responded with indiscriminate firing on the protesters.”
The Congolese interior ministry earlier said troops had fired in the air but were overwhelmed by protesters throwing stones.
In the wake of the killings, Burundi’s Foreign Minister Alain Aimé Nyamitwe took to Twitter demanding answers.
More than 400,000 people have fled Burundi since 2015, when President Pierre Nkurunziza announced he would seek a third term, sparking widespread violence.
Some 40,000 are living in the DRC, the UN Refugee Agency said. BBC News
Pressure mounts on Zuma to step down after ‘irrational’ admission
Cape Town – Pressure is mounting on President Jacob Zuma to step down following his own latest admission that the decision of the National Prosecuting Authority to drop 783 criminal charges against him “was irrational”.
Zuma made the admission during the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) hearing in which he and the NPA were trying to appeal a decision by a full bench of the high court in Pretoria to reinstate criminal charges against him.
The latest admission came in the wake of another application in the same court this week in which the DA asked the court to force Zuma to set up a judicial commission of inquiry following recommendations in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.
In October last year, Madonsela had recommended that such a judicial commission should be set up within 30 days of her tabling the report, but Zuma opposed the move and asked the same court to review Madonsela’s recommendation.
On Thursday, Zuma surprised many when he for the first time admitted that the former national director of public prosecutions, Mokotedi Mpshe, was wrong when he dropped charges against him.
The NPA also admitted that Mpshe used the wrong legal statute to withdraw charges.
Initially, though, NPA legal counsel advocate Hilton Epstein SC had wanted the court to uphold the appeal against the reinstatement of the charges.
Epstein later backtracked when SCA judges pointed out several inadequacies in Mpshe’s decision.
The judges said the decision to charge Zuma was the decision of prosecutors and not those of former NPA head Leonard McCarthy, who he had earlier accused of having “manipulated the charges against Zuma”.
Zuma’s concession gave weight to calls by his ANC alliance partners, Cosatu and the SACP, for him to step down from the highest office in the country.
Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said the concession Zuma made in the SCA on Thursday, through his legal counsel advocate Kemp J Kemp SC, was enough grounds for him to step down and focus on the impending charges against him.
Ntshalintshali said the NPA’s reasons to appeal against the reinstatement of the charges against Zuma were not convincing and that “all people were equal before the law”.
He said Zuma must be given an opportunity to state his case before a court of law.
“He must step down like (former deputy minister of higher education) Mduduzi Manana and answer to the allegations,” Ntshalintshali said.
He conceded that Cosatu was eagerly waiting for the final outcome of the SCA ruling.
SACP acting spokesperson Mhlekwa Nxumalo was equally scathing about Zuma’s concession, calling it the hallmark of an “inconsistent person”.
“Our view, as the SACP, is that the president has not been consistent on this matter. When the initial charges arose, the president had painted himself as a victim of a political programme of some within the ANC to use state agencies against him. He used the same tactics during the Nkandla saga,” he said.
“In the Nkandla matter, he made all sorts of negative comments about his own comrades, only to later apologise to the nation and pay the fine for the non-security upgrades at his home,” Nxumalo said.
The reinstatement of charges against Zuma was also set to be a big blow to presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, whose campaign is closely associated with the president after he endorsed her.
This comes hot on the heels of a court nullifying the outcomes of last year’s KwaZulu-Natal ANC elective conference, where Zuma’s allies were elected.
ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said it was too early to comment, saying “it would be ill-advised to comment before the Supreme Court of Appeal makes its final ruling on the matter”.
NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku said the SCA was likely to refer its decision to National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams for a decision.
The DA, however, maintained that it would do everything in its power to ensure Zuma was criminally prosecuted.
DA Federal Council chairperson James Selfe said: “Even if it takes us 18 years or more, we are going to get to a situation where Jacob G Zuma gets to appear in court.” IOL
North Korea missile test splits world powers
The latest missile test by North Korea, one of its furthest-reaching yet, has split world powers who united behind new UN sanctions just days ago.
The US said all nations had “to address this problem short of war”, hours after saying the burden of response should fall on China and Russia.
China accused the US of shirking its own responsibility, while Russia condemned US rhetoric as “aggressive”.
The UN Security Council is holding an emergency session over the test.
The missile was fired over Japan and reached an altitude of about 770km (478 miles), travelling 3,700km past the northernmost island of Hokkaido before landing in the sea, South Korea’s military says.
It had the capacity to reach the US territory of Guam and experts say it is the furthest any North Korean ballistic missile has ever travelled above ground.
Key US ally South Korea responded within minutes by firing two ballistic missiles into the sea in a simulated strike on the North.
Speaking before the Security Council was due to meet in New York at the request of the US and Japan, US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley said there was not much the body could do.
US officials pointed to President Donald Trump’s address at the UN next week and his planned meetings there with the Japanese and South Korean leaders.
What accusations are being traded?
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his country would “never tolerate” such “dangerous provocative action”, and the US, China and Russia also condemned the test, coming as it did after the North’s nuclear bomb test on 3 September.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have called for a resumption of direct talks with Pyongyang to de-escalate the crisis, the Kremlin says.
On Monday, UN Security Council members voted unanimously to restrict oil imports and ban textile exports to North Korea in response to the nuclear test, which had violated UN resolutions.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson made clear Washington considered it was now up to Beijing and Moscow to act to restrain Pyongyang. He said China supplied North Korea with most of its oil, while Russia was the largest employer of North Korean forced labour.
Hours later, National Security Adviser HR McMaster told reporters: “We’re out of road. We have to call on all nations… to address this problem short of war.” But he did not rule out a military response.
Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying insisted her country was not the “focal point of the conflict”.
“The various directly involved parties should take responsibility,” she told journalists, in remarks clearly aimed at the US and South Korea. “Any attempt to wash their hands of the issue is irresponsible and unhelpful for resolving the issue.”
She added that sanctions were “not the way to solve the problem” and called for a peaceful solution “through formal diplomatic means”.
Speaking on a Russian radio station, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said: “We are demonstrating not only our intolerance towards the illegal launches but also our willingness to settle the situation in the Korean peninsula.”
“Regrettably, aggressive rhetoric is the only thing coming from Washington,” she added.
Why does this new test matter?
The launch took place from the Sunan district of the capital Pyongyang just before 07:00 local time (22:00 GMT on Thursday), South Korea’s military says. Sunan is home to Pyongyang International Airport.
As with the last test on 29 August, the missile flew over Japan’s northern Hokkaido island before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean. There were no immediate reports of damage to aircraft or ships.
Sirens sounded across the region and text message alerts were sent out warning people to take cover.
Observers say it is likely to have been an intermediate range ballistic missile (IRBM) though Japanese officials believe there is still a possibility it was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
What is so alarming about the new launch is that the US Pacific territory of Guam, which North Korea says it has plans to fire missiles towards, is 3,400km from Pyongyang, putting it within range of the latest missile.
The North’s sixth nuclear test reportedly involved a miniaturised hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on to a long-range missile. BBC News
UK terror threat increased to critical after Tube bomb
The UK terror threat has been increased to its highest level following the attack on a Tube train in south-west London, the prime minister has said.
Theresa May said the threat had been raised from severe to critical, meaning an attack is expected imminently.
An “improvised explosive device” was detonated at Parsons Green station on a District Line train from Wimbledon.
A hunt is under way for the person who placed the bomb, with so-called Islamic State saying it was behind the attack.
Mrs May said the military would be providing support to police and would replace them on guard duties at certain sites which are not accessible to the public.
She said: “The public will see more armed police on the transport network and on our streets, providing extra protection.
“This is a proportionate and sensible step which will provide extra reassurance and protection while the investigation progresses.”
Twenty-nine people have been treated in hospitals, mostly for burns, following the attack at 08:20 BST. BBC News
