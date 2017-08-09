June ‘O’, ‘A’ Level results out

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) yesterday released “O” and “A” Level results for June 2107.

The total number of candidates who sat for the June “A” Level 2017 examination was 4 668 as compared to 4 007 in June 2016, an increase of 16,49 percent.

“The number of candidates who obtained Grade E or better was 3 907. This gives a percentage pass rate of 83,69 percent,” Esau Nhandara, Zimsec director, said in a statement to the Daily News yesterday.

“The number of school candidates was 2 565 and for private candidates it was 2 103. The number of candidates who sat for 2 or more subjects was 2 130 which is 45,62 percent of the total candidature of 4 668.”

Nhandara said school candidates who registered for two or more subjects were 950 and 743 obtained Grade E in two or more subjects, “which translates to a percentage pass rate of 78,2 percent.

“Private candidates who registered for two or more subjects were 1 180 and 704 obtained Grade E in two or more subjects, which translates to a percentage pass rate of 59,66 percent.

“The pass rate for candidates who sat for two or more subjects in 2017 and achieved a Grace E or better is 67,93 percent. This is a slight decrease as compared to 68,76 percent in 2016.”

Even though the pass rate for this year is slightly lower than that of the previous session, in terms of actual figures, this year’s performance is better since there was an increase in candidature.

“Overall, school candidates performed well above 80 percent in all subjects except for Accounting which had a pass rate of 54,95 percent.

Remarkably, Sociology, Literature in English, Geometrical and Mechanical Building Drawing, English and Communication had 100 percent pass rates.”

According to Nhandara, for “O” Level, a total number of 78 655 candidates registered and sat for a range of subjects from one to nine per candidate as compared to 65 380 in June 2016.

“Of the 78 655 — 56 were candidates with special needs.

“The total candidature increased by 13 275, a percentage increase of 16,88 percent.

“The number of all candidates who sat for five or more subjects was 3 045 which is 3,89 percent of the total candidature of 78 655 — 75 608 candidates, (96,1 percent), sat for four or fewer subjects. In June 2016, the total number of candidates who sat for five or more subjects was 2 391 which was 3,6 percent of the total candidature of 65 380.”

He added, “Based on the year on year comparison, the percentage pass rate for both school and private candidates with five or more subjects is higher in June 2017 than the previous year.

“In conclusion, the June 2017 examinations witnessed a significant increase in the number of registered candidates as compared to June 2016.

“English Language (1122), Mathematics (4030) and Integrated Science (5006), maintained their high entry status.

“Despite fluctuations in the entries, the overall pass rate for June 2017 is comparable to that of the previous years.” Daily News