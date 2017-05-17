Manyathela family gives up on finding answers on son’s death

By Nqobile Tshili

The family of the 19-year-old Zimbabwean student who died recently in Ukraine under unclear circumstances has given up on finding answers about their son’s death.

Adrian Manyathela from Bulawayo’s New Parklands suburb died on May 3 after he had an ankle operation following an injury he suffered while playing soccer for Bohdan Khmelyntsky National University of Cherkasy.

Adrian was buried yesterday at West Park Cemetery in Bulawayo.

His father Mr Jabulani Manyathela said the family decided against conducting a post-mortem locally to establish what could have led to his death.

Mr Manyathela had initially told the Chronicle that they were going to conduct a post-mortem in the country.

He said nothing can bring back his son.

“After being advised we decided not to go on with the post-mortem. We realised that even after conducting the post-mortem there was nothing we could do to assist our case. Instead it was just going to cost us money. That country is not even a signatory to some of the international legal instruments,” said Mr Manyathela.

He said they also had to hurry with the burial process as his body was no longer in a good state and the post-mortem would have delayed the burial even more.

The atmosphere was subdued at the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) Famona where hundreds of mourners converged to pay their last respects.

Speakers described Adrian as a disciplined boy who was exemplary to other children.

Among the mourners were pupils and staff from his former school Christian Brothers College, who described him as a sporting hero. One of CBC teachers Mr Tapiwa Mhlanga said it was a tragedy that Adrian’s life was cut short.

“He was a young kid who had such huge promise and his death had a devastating effect on other boys and the community. He did well in sports and other boys looked up to him. We’re really shocked at his tragic death,” said Mr Mhlanga. The Chronicle