Lawyer ditches friend shooter

By Mashudu Netsianda

A man from Bulawayo who allegedly shot his friend, buried him in a shallow grave in Burnside suburb and sent a message to the deceased’s mother pretending to be her son suddenly leaving the country, appeared in court yesterday.

Rodney Tongai Jindu (26) of Glengarry suburb appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya charged with the murder of Cyprian Kudzurunga (28) of Queens Park East on January 29.

The magistrate remanded Jindu in custody to February 21 and advised him to apply to the High Court for bail.

Jindu also allegedly stole his friend’s laptop and cellphone which he sold in the city centre.

Police arrested Jindu on Friday last week after he gave inconsistent statements to investigators.

He allegedly later confessed to killing his friend and led police to the shallow grave.

Jindu had no legal representation when he appeared in court yesterday after his lawyer, Mr Byron Sengweni, ditched him at the last minute under unclear circumstances.

Prosecuting, Mr Taurai Hondoyemoto said on January 29 this year, Jindu was walking with Kudzurunga from Glengarry to Queens Park East. He said Jindu was armed with an Optima pistol serial number 13752.

“After walking for a while, Jindu, who was walking behind Kudzurunga, fired one shot from behind and shot him in the head and abdomen twice and he fell down and died on the spot. He took his cellphone and laptop,” said Mr Hondoyemoto.

He said after realising that he had killed his friend, Jindu rushed back home and hid the pistol and Kudzurunga’s laptop in his workshop.

Mr Hondoyemoto said he took a wheelbarrow and returned to where the body lay.

He shoved the body into a plastic bag, loaded it onto the wheelbarrow and pushed it back home.

He later drove to Burnside where he secretly buried the body, the court heard.

Jindu made indications which led to the location and exhumation of the body.

Police recovered the stolen goods and the firearm used in committing the offence. The Chronicle