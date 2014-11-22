Baby tortured by maid in Uganda still alive

By James Scott

UGANDA – Following reports that the two-year old baby seen in a video being tortured by a maid has passed on, we went down to work. And our investigations led us to the identity of the maid, her victim and her master. (Watch Video Here)

The two year-old is seen terribly tortured by a maid we have ably identified as Jolly Tumuhirwe, 22, a born of Rukungiri District. We have also identified the toddler’s father as Erick Kamanzi, a loaded staff at a reputable NGO in Kampala who released the video yesterday mid-morning.

The video captured by interior security cameras early last week at Kamanzi’s home of Naalya, reveals a breath-taking story where Tumuhiirwe is trying to feed the baby. The baby, whom we have established was sick at the time, exhibits difficulty in coping with the rough and speedy rate at which Tumuhirwe fed her.

Tumuhiirwe then turns to the porridge and started eating it. But the tot could not contain the stuffed food down her throat. She threw up dreadfully. This invited Tumuhirwe’s wrath. She landed a hot slap on the kid before throwing her off the sofa, her face kissing the floor. She remained there for a few seconds before Tumuhiirwe followed.

Using a rechargeable torch, she clobbered her severely. Not done, she started kicking her and stepping on her back in turns. She finally gave her the last kick which sent her silent and unable to move. Tumuhirwe then picked the baby like by one hand and vanished in the next room.

Father Arrested

According to family sources, Kamanzi last week came home and found some bruises on the babyâ€™s hind. He did not ask what happened but he hastily went to review the cameras which, he had taken long to monitor. This was last Saturday November 15th 2014.

What he saw is what we have relayed above and uploaded on the video herein. Raged to the marrow, Kamanzi bounced on Tumuhirwe and clobbered her to pulp. Done with it, he turned to tend to the baby as Tumuhirwe ran to police where, she reported an assault case against her Master Kamanzi.

The Kiwatule police swung into action, raided Kamanzi’s home and arrested him. He promptly confessed to the charge before he was dragged to cells. After cooling down, Kamanzi asked the Cops to look at what made him clobber the maid. A mere look at the video changed the copsâ€™ stance and released Kamanzi. Â

Speaking to the investigator today, police chief spokesman CP Fred Enanga confirmed that Tumuhirwe’s case had been taken over by the events. Reading the file number as CRB 1346/14 of Kiira Road, Enanga said Tumuhirwe was yesterday charged under Anti-torture Act at Nakawa Court.

But Enanga hastily adds that police are contemplating on revising the charge and upgrade it to attempted murder. He said the Tumuhirwe will re-appear in Court on December 8th 2014. Efforts to get hints on the babyâ€™s mother were futile as family sources maintained silence on the question.

We have however established that Kamanzi is married to a beautiful Rwandese babe Angella whose reasons to stay away from her baby yet she does not work, remains suspect. But this is another story for another day. It is said Tumuhirwe was at the home for only three months. The Investigator (Uganda)

