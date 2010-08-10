Picture: The day a spirit medium conned Mugabe’s cabinet

Believe it or not this was the day Zimbabwean cabinet ministers were conned by a little known spirit medium Rotina Mavhunga into believing she could produce pure diesel from the Maningwa Hills in the bush in Chinhoyi.

Even President Mugabe chaired cabinet meetings in which claims by the Grade 3 educated Mavhunga were discussed at length. A high powered government delegation packed with people like State Security Minister Didymus Mutasa, Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi and Home Affairs Minister Kembo Mohadi were sent to investigate the claims.

The government actually fell for her story hook line and sinker and even met her demands for two head of cattle, three buffaloes and Z$5 billion. Mavhunga also known as Nomatter Tagarira claimed she was possessed by ancestral spirits who were keen to help Zimbabwe get over the then chronic fuel shortages.

It was only after another team was sent to investigate that the con was eventually unearthed. It took Minister of Energy and Power Development, Retired Lieutenant-General Mike Nyambuya, Science and Technology Minister Olivia Muchena, and the Minister of Mines Amos Midzi to find out the obvious.

  • Muchatihoto

    Izvizvinonyadzisa chokwadi. Kuti varume vakuru nevakadzi vakuru vakadzidza kudaro uye vanotungamira nyika kuti vano rasiswa kudaro?????? Zvino mungati imi nyika yacho ingatungamirwa sei nevanhu vakapusa kudai? NDIWO MUKORE WEKUTEVEDZA manyepo akadzi here vakomana nevasikana? Inga nyika yedu yaparara.

  • kelvin

    these guys are very stupid.they must go back to school.lzinja zabantu bezanu lezo

  • Wee Vet

    Pure processed diesel not crude oil from the rock. Where have all the Scientists gone?

  • Sharp hand N'an

    ha-ha-ha-ha-ha !N'anga yakazvipengera iyi.Who dares do a similar thing to Zanu criminals.N'anga iyi ine jende,kutamba neZanu.

    Manje ndizvo zvivanhu zvingatonge Zimbabwe izvozvi,very silly.Kana mbavha yakahwanda inotofa nekuseka ha-ha-ha-ha-ha.

    Sharp hand n'anga

  • wakarohwa

    Don't laugh that's desparation

  • Chiedzakanyongo

    i don’t know wat 2 say
    this is amazing
    did it work though ?

