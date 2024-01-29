Fadzayi Mahere formally submits resignation letter as MP to Parliament

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP for Mt Pleasant, Fadzayi Mahere, on Monday formally handed in her resignation letter from parliament in solidarity with former leader Nelson Chamisa who dumped the party last week.

On Thursday, Chamisa, Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader dumped the party he formed two years ago, telling supporters “I no longer have anything to do with the CCC.”

Mahere followed suit and submitted her resignation to Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda on Monday, formally quitting her legislative position.

She becomes the first CCC legislator to stand down in solidarity with Chamisa who, in quitting the party, alleged it had been “contaminated, bastardised and hijacked.”

In a letter to her constituents last week, Mahere said;

“Despite our focus on a battle of ideas and policy, the regime chose the low road of an unconstitutional onslaught on the will of the people. They used surrogates and dark actors such as a Mr Tshabangu, whom I do not know and have not met,” Mahere wrote.

“Their goal is to force the two-thirds majority they failed to garner in August 2023 despite unprecedented electoral malpractices that left the region, and indeed the globe, in shock.

“We have seen the widespread abuse of state institutions which have effectively handed over all levers of control of the CCC to this imposter.

“The assault on the will of the people, the tainted state of Parliament, coupled with sundry breaches of Parliamentary privilege, illegal suspensions and the decision by President Nelson Chamisa to dissociate himself from the captured CCC have made it untenable for me to continue in my role as a member of parliament for Mt Pleasant Constituency under the CCC banner.