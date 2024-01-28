‘Opposition parties are not enemies but fellow Zimbabweans’ – Mutisi

Our nation has experienced divisions and challenges that have strained the fabric of our society. It is time for us to come together, heal the wounds of the past, and build a Zimbabwe that embraces all its people.

Nelson Chamisa, a prominent figure in the opposition, has rightly pointed out that Zimbabweans are a divided nation. However, it is crucial to recognize that this division does not define us as enemies but rather as fellow citizens who share a common destiny.

We are all Zimbabweans, and our collective well-being should be our utmost priority.

Opposition parties play a vital role in any democracy. They provide alternative perspectives, hold the government accountable, and advocate for the concerns and aspirations of different sections of society.

It is essential to understand that these parties are composed of Zimbabweans who care deeply about our nation’s future.

Let us remember that the strength of a nation lies in its ability to embrace diversity, foster inclusive dialogue, and find common ground. We must move beyond the rhetoric of division and work towards a Zimbabwe where all voices are heard, respected, and valued.

It is time to set aside personal and partisan interests and focus on the greater good of our country. We have the potential to create a Zimbabwe that is inclusive, prosperous, and just.

By recognizing that opposition parties are not enemies but fellow Zimbabweans, we can begin to bridge the gaps that separate us and work towards a more united and harmonious society.

Fellow Zimbabweans should engage in open and respectful conversations with those who hold different political views. Let us seek understanding, empathy, and common ground.

Together, we can build a future where all Zimbabweans have equal opportunities, access to quality education, healthcare, and a thriving economy.

In this journey towards unity, it is important to remember that change starts with each one of us. Let us cultivate a culture of tolerance, forgiveness, and reconciliation. By embracing our shared humanity and the values that bind us together, we can create a Zimbabwe that we are proud to call home.

I believe in the resilience and strength of the Zimbabwean spirit. Together, we can overcome our divisions and build a brighter future for ourselves and future generations.

With hope and solidarity,

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi