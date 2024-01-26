Lady Du speaks on her suicide attempt: “I thank God every single day”

South African Amapiano sensation Lady Du has spoken about her mental health struggles, which drove her to the brink of suicide three years ago.

Lady Du revealed this as she reflected on her journey and shared how the support of one compassionate individual in particular had helped her get over her demons.

“As I was praying now, it hit me, 3 years ago on this day I tried taking my life, this young lady here and her sister saved my life. I was literally going through a lot in life I became a coward,” she said.

The Amapiano star said she was grateful to the almighty for another chance to have a more fruitful and meaningful life.

“The reason I praise God every single day of my life and I live such a simple life is because I was given a second chance, in that second chance God showed up personally and changed my whole life.

“One thing I take pride in doing is thanking people that played a part in my life, she now runs my business it’s nothing compared to what she did for me but may God continue to bless,” she wrote.

Lady Du said her near suicide attempt had driven her closer to her maker. Telly Africa