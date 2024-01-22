Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: “Killer” boasted about shooting football star

One of the people accused of killing the late South African footballer Senzo Meyiwa boasted about shooting him to his associates who later sold him out when a dispute arose between them, the lead investigator in the case has revealed.

Meyiwa was fatally shot in the chest when two intruders allegedly entered the family home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus in October 2014 while he was relaxing with her and other friends.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial for the murder of the Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana footballer.

According to the lead investigator in the murder, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, it was Sibiya who boasted about the murder to his associates.

“A dispute ensued between the individuals and the close associates disclosed to the police the admissions the accused made to them,” Gininda said.

Besides the confessions to friends, Sibiya is said to have told members of his family about the murder before it was even reported in the media.

“He is further linked through a formal confession he made to the commission independent officer on May 30 2020 [and] the suspect made a formal pointing out of the sequence collection before the incident, pointing out the guarding of the outside the house during the assassination and the dropping of the accused at the cellphone tower,” he said.

Gininda also said Sibiya had been identified as the person with a hoodie who initially stood outside the house before the incident and ran away after shots were fired.

“The suspect was traced through information received and was confronted with the evidence against him. He was, among other things, confronted with the clothes he was alleged to have worn and [the] identikit,” Gininda said.

“During questioning the suspect and the subsequent search where the ammunition was found for which no licence was produced, the suspect was arrested for this offence [and] the suspect expressed his eagerness to confess to his involvement in this matter.”