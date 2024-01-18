‘Holding public office will not stop me from showbiz’ – Sandra Ndebele

Veteran performer Sandra Ndebele has said she will not quit showbiz on account of her election to public office as a Zanu PF councillor.

Ndebele was recently elected as a councillor for Ward 20 in Bulawayo on a Zanu-PF ticket after controversial by-elections and court cases combined to create voter apathy.

In an interview with H-Metro, the 42-year-old said she was eager to forge ahead with her career in showbiz. She said she was not daunted by the prospect of being in office, as it meant interacting with people, something she had always done.

“Like showbiz, my new job requires me to deal with the public and I have always been exposed to big crowds. Holding public office will not stop me from showbiz, which came first.

“We are going to use this post as a way of engaging people wherever we perform and each time that I interface with residents,” she said.

Ndebele said she was working hard to balance the demands of both her jobs.

“To be honest I am cool with both jobs and I am willing to learn and change many lives. As a Councillor, service delivery tops my priorities and as an artist, something is coming very soon.

“I am working on my 11th album due for release in the first quarter of 2024 My band is also busy with rehearsals to remain in shape and focused,” she said.

While some rested on their laurels at the beginning of the year, Ndebele said her 2024 had kicked off in high gear.

Unlike most groups that go on annual leave during this time of the year, Sandy has a different approach.

“Of course, business is low in January but my crew and I are taking bookings during this time of the year.

“We don’t believe in resting during this time of the year as is the case with others since we are here to serve the people. We have a big constituency to cater for both,” Ndebele added.