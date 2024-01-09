Zim actress Vimbai Mutinhiri comes under fire for defending TB Joshua

Zimbabwean actress, model and television personality Vimbai Mutinhiri has come under fire for defending the late Nigerian preacher TB Joshua, after she described him as her spiritual mentor, despite allegations of sexual abuse and corruption leveled against him.

Social media has been buzzing after a three-part exposé on the late TB Joshua by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)’s Africa Eye.

Divided into three episodes and available on YouTube as “Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua,” the documentary features testimonies from former disciples and church workers making serious allegations against the late prophet.

The allegations include claims of physical abuse, fake prophecies and a cover up of the 2014 building collapse that claimed 116 lives.

Commenting on her X account, after the documentary aired Mutinhiri said: “My prophet would simply smile and say: leave it for God 🙏🏾”

When asked by a follower if she had lived long enough with Joshua to speak authoritatively on whether he was being framed or not, Mutinhiri chronicled her own personal history with him.

“I lived at the church for some time. He told me, ‘I am sending you to the prayer mountain. 3 days, 3 nights, No food. No water.’ And that’s how the rest of my life started. When I moved to Nigeria, he said, ‘My daughter, you have finally come home.’

“When God revealed that I was about to lose my job, he called and said, ‘This opportunity is ending. Let me make a plan for you.’

“When my sister died, he said come and live with us; you shouldn’t be alone. And all this is only the tip of the iceberg of the kindness, love and guidance I benefitted from this incredible man,” she wrote.

Mutinhiri’s defense was not well received by some X users.

“Supporter of a Nonce and wrongens. Net beneficiary of deviants and looters even in Zim times. Nxa,” one user said.

Another tweeted: “You’re in a Cult Vimbai. It’s sad to see you brainwashed. You know TB Joshua better than his daughter who has first hand experience of his sexual predatory nature, violence and abuse?”