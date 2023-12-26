UK Labour Party considers processing asylum seekers overseas

The opposition Labour Party in the UK is considering plans to process some asylum claims overseas to discourage many from making the dangerous journey across the Channel in boats.

The Conservative government led by Rishi Sunak is under fire over its disastrous Rwanda Scheme that was meant to stop migrants coming to the UK in boats by sending asylum seekers to the African country while their claims were processed in the UK.

The UK Supreme Court eventually ruled that the plans were unlawful.

Now Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer is said to be looking at plans for an alternative policy if his party forms the next government.

Asked last week if his party would consider processing asylum claims outside of the UK, Sir Keir said he would look at any plan that works.

“Other countries around the world do have schemes where they divert people on the way and process them elsewhere. That’s a different kind of scheme,” he told reporters after a speech in Buckinghamshire. “And, look, I’ll look at any scheme that might work.”

According to a report by the BBC shadow ministers and officials have been discussing this as part of a mix of measures to tackle crossings. However, no detailed plans have yet been drawn up.