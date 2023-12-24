Popular Zimbabwe Afro-Jazz legend Bob Nyabinde dies aged 68

HARARE – Two months after he was hospitalised following a collapse, popular Zimbabwean Afro Jazz maestro, Bob Nyabinde, has tragically passed away.

Nyabinde, affectionately known as “Headmaster” had been struggling with diabetes and his condition had worsened especially in October this year.

His official Facebook page announced his death on Saturday.

“The great songwriter has fallen. Go Well Jazz legend. Sing with the angels,” the page announced.

In October news of Nyabinde’s condition saw promoters Partson “Chipaz” Chimbodza and Josh Hozheri organise a fundraising event for Nyabinde at Sherwood Golf Club in Mabelreign.

Due to his condition, Nyabinde was unable to attend the fundraising gig, which saw US$4000 raised on his behalf.

Hozheri said the musician was in a bad state, which had led to the postponement of the launch of his book, which would only be released when he had sufficiently recovered.

A day before the fundraising event Nyabinde said he had been kept strong by the support of fellow artistes and fans.

“My colleagues in the music industry have been supportive from day one. They give me emotional therapy through their calls and visits. Tomorrow they are hosting a fundraising concert just for my upkeep. And this is the second time this has happened. I feel greatly appreciated.

“Fellow Zimbabweans, thank you for your love and support. Some send me messages on social media, believe me I hear all of them. Some pray for my recovery and some send me gifts and contribution to my health. Continue to have such a good heart,” said Nyabinde at the time

Rest in Peace Headmaster