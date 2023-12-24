Former Dynamos player and coach David George (71) dies at his home

HARARE – Legendary former Dynamos player and coach David “Broom Boy” George (71) has died according to reports reaching Nehanda Radio.

George, who played for the Harare giants in the 1970’s, died at his home in Glen Norah, Harare on Saturday

He also worked as a coach for the now defunct Motor Action partnering coach Joey Antipas as they won the Premiership title in 2010.

Veteran coach Sunday Chidzambwa, who played alongside George before reuniting as club coaches, bemoaned the loss of his classy teammate.

“I will run out of words to describe what a gentleman David was, but all I can say for now is that this is a huge loss and we will definitely miss him,” Chidzambwa said.

“We played together for six years after I had joined Dynamos in 1977 and he was already at the club.

“I was to retire early in 1983 after my injury, but we continued to work together very closely on and off, as you know at Dynamos, one moment you would be the coach there, then you leave and we would come back again,” Chidzambwa said.

Legendary former Dynamos captain and midfielder Memory Mucherahowa paid tribute to George on X (formerly Twitter).

“David George gone. takambozama kubatsiridzana kuti zviite asi Mwari vatanha ruva ravo. Zororai murugare Bla D,” he said.

Another former Dynamos player Justice Majabvi, expressed his condolences.

“Devastated, RIP my coach #DavidGeorge,” Majavi wrote.

Another Dynamos legend, now Nyasa Big Bullets coach Kalisto Pasuwa was a Dynamos player during some of George’s coaching stints at the club — including the club’s Champions League excursions in 1998 and 1999.

“He was always inspirational, a strict disciplinarian and one of the most loving coaches I ever worked with.

“I learnt a lot from him, especially the physical conditioning aspect,” Pasuwa said.