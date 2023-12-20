Off the market… TikTok sensation ‘King’ Victor Ivyic ‘has sent the cows’

Hands off ladies! Social media influencer Victor Sibusiso Ndlovu, known popularly as Victor Ivyic is seemingly now out of the dating pool, after he reportedly paid lobola for Zambian beauty Joy Mukuka.

Mukuka is a 24-year-old content creator from Zambia, with interests in fashion, travel and beauty.

Like Ivyic, Mukuka is very active on social media, with her content centered around lifestyle, fashion as well as travel experiences.

Ivyic is regarded as one of the stars of “African Tik Tok”, with his claim to fame being the creation of the Trigger Dance, which blew up across social media platforms internationally and saw top celebrities such as Dj Maphorisa, Bontle Modiselle, Durban Gen Cast and the team at The Expresso Show, participating.

Captioning a picture on Instagram in which he and Mukuka are seen walking off as they hold hands, Ivyic said that he had paid lobola and was now looking forward to a white wedding that is on the horizon.

“One step at a time. The king has sent the cows. Get ready for the white wedding. Only God can decide when,” he wrote.

While some followers congratulated the influencer, others expressed skepticism about the authenticity of the lobola payment, as they felt it could be a publicity stunt.