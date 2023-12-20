Joyous Celebration gospel singer Eric Moyo dies after collapsing on stage

South Africa-based Zimbabwean gospel musician Eric Moyo (41) has passed away after he suffered a stroke and collapsed on stage during a recent performance.

Moyo, a member of Joyous Celebration, was the first winner of Idols East Africa, a triumph that propelled him to superstardom.

He reportedly died at a hospital in Port Elizabeth, were had been admitted over the last few days.

According to reports, he collapsed during a performance after suffering from a stroke.

Moyo first rose to prominence as part of Zimbabwe’s talent search show, A-Academy in 2006, were he finished in the top 3.

Only a year later, Moyo would come tops in the inaugural edition of Idols East Africa, beating Nicolette Kiiga of Kenya for the top prize.

As part of his winnings, Moyo clinched a US$80,000 cash prize and a Sony BMG recording contract.

In 2014, Moyo joined Joyous Celebration after being scouted for several years by the popular choir’s co-founder, Lindelani Mkhize.